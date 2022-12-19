In just over a month Audi will unveil the new one Activesphere. The automaker with the four rings has announced that its next-generation concept car with electric powertrain and level four autonomous driving capabilities will make its debut on January 26th of next year: the curiosity around this model is therefore growing, especially after Audi itself has announced that it will boast the shape of a robust off-road crossover and that it will provide driving capabilities both on and off-road, to allow drivers to embrace a more active lifestyle.

According to reports from Autocar, the new Activesphere will probably be built on the basis of the EPP platform, the same one that hosted the design of the Urbansphere and the Grandsphere, the other two electric concepts originally announced by Audi. In particular, the German brand’s next off-road SUV will enjoy considerable ground clearance and will be equipped with a set of large diameter wheelsa contrasting element to the elegant bodywork and narrow, sharply designed headlights.

As for the battery, however, the specifications are still unknown: if we make a comparison with the other EV concepts presented by Audi in recent months, the Urbansphere is equipped with a 120 kWh battery for a range of up to 750 km and can be recharged at speeds up to 270 kW, while the dimensions of the Skysphere’s battery have not been revealed although Audi has hinted at a capacity greater than 80 kWh for a range of around 500 km. Analogous speech for the electric powertrainAudi hasn’t commented on engine details, but we do know that Audi’s other EV concepts have specs ranging from the Urbansphere’s 395PS and 688Nm to the Grandsphere’s 711PS and 959Nm. All the definitive numbers in this regard will be revealed on January 26th.