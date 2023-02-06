The Audi concept starred in the preview which attracted a large audience of athletes, celebrities and VIPs to the Cortina

A special occasion audience greeted the world premiere of the Audi activesphere concept in the splendid setting of Cortina d’Ampezzo. Of the four concepts in the Sphere family, it is the one that conceptually and aesthetically is closest to the Audi RS Q e-tron, the protagonist of the first zero-emission feats in the history of the Dakar. Adventure and sustainability are the elements shared in the Audi activesphere concept, which shows the vision of a coupe designed for a dynamic clientele.

The new concept mounts two electric motors located at each axle to compose the quattro all-wheel drive. The overall power of the powertrain is 442 HP and 720 Nm of torque, while the estimated range exceeds 600 km. Equipped with autonomous driving level 4, it offers all the highlights necessary for the mobility of the future and presents a new level of interaction between car and passenger.

to the future — In the presence of the mayor of Cortina Gianluca Lorenzi, the public that crowded Corso Italia was offered an unprecedented live concert by Tom Walker, the British artist who gave great emotions on the notes of “Leave A Light On” and his other musical hits . He was one of the many well-known faces who flocked to celebrate the important preview, which Audi chose to have in Italy, the fifth largest market in the world in commercial terms, and the choice of cortina d’Ampezzofor the many affinities that bind it to the brand of the four rings.

Numerous guests from the world of business and sport, such as the snowboarders Michela Moioli and Omar Visintin, athletes of the Italian Winter Sports Federation, with whom the brand of the four rings has had a partnership since 2007, and Kristian Ghedina, legend of skiing and Ampezzo of birth. Fabrizio Longo, Director of Audi Italia, and Hervé Barmasse, mountaineer and popularizer, started a parallel dialogue which highlighted how respect for the territory and environmental and social sensitivity define the depth of the brand’s values. During the events, the Ingolstadt-based company made a pool of full electric and plug-in hybrid cars available to the area both for the movement of guests and for an impressive road test along the Dolomite routes. See also Lionel Messi: the millionaire in which they sold their 'goal 500' shirt