Audi officially debuts in a market segment where it had never set foot before in its entire history. But cars have nothing to do with it: in fact, we are talking about e-bikes, since the car manufacturer with the four rings has presented its first example of an electric bicycle, which will arrive in dealerships by the end of the month and will be offered at a price of 8,999 euros. Specifically, it is a mountain bike developed in partnership with the Italian Fantic.

Engine and chassis

The livery of the first Audi e-bike evokes the electric prototype Audi RS Q e-tron E2, which earlier this year took 2 victories and 14 podiums in the Dakar stage. Thanks to Ohlins suspension, this electric bicycle can be categorized as an Enduro, being suitable both for technical excursions in all-mountain style and for more demanding descents close to downhill. The motor takes care of pushing the electric mountain bike of the four rings Brose S-Mag 250 Watt of power, capable of delivering up to 90 Nm of torque: it is powered by a Fantic Integra lithium battery, with a capacity of 720 Wh. The mullet-type aluminum frame with high carbon sheaths also deserves a mention: translated, it has a 27.5″ rear wheel with 2.8″ wide tires and a 29″ front with 2.6″.

Adjustable fork and shifter

The fork, on the other hand, enjoys ample adjustment possibilities, thanks in particular to 15 clicks in compression and rebound at low speed and 3 clicks in compression at high speed, which is accompanied by the specific setting for climbing. Finally, the de controls stand out on the handlebarSram GX Eagle AXS electronic shifting 12-speed gearbox, which combines with the overload clutch that wards off mechanical stress, the lever that manages the telescopic seat post and the Braking IN.CA.S. brake levers. Five levels of assistance available for the cyclist in total: eco, tour, sport, boost and walkwith the latter helping in the most extreme conditions by allowing the e-bike to move forward at a speed between 3 and 6 km/h without pedaling.