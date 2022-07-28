A premium flagship for Confindustria. The fourth generation of Audi A8 L, flagship of the House of the four rings in the version with plug-in hybrid technology, was delivered to Alberto Marenghi, Vice President of Confindustria who collected the car at the Volkswagen Group Italia headquarters in Verona. The delivery of the car is part of the partnership that since 2019 has linked Audi to the main association representing manufacturing and service companies in Italy, to which more than 150,000 small, medium and large companies are members. The agreement, confirmed for 2022, allows, in addition to an opportunity for professional growth for associated entrepreneurs, the possibility of accessing mobility solutions taylor made Audi license plates.

rental and leasing

The partnership between Audi and Confindustria also includes specific facilitated conditions for rental and financial leasing reserved for companies. Solutions made particularly advantageous by the historically high residual value expressed by the range. A fundamental factor for the Business Customer. A practical example concerns the Audi A4, the best seller of the four rings which, to date, in 2022 is the preferred rental solution for associated entrepreneurs, thanks precisely to the high residual value expressed by the model. For users who choose the electrified offer of the Brand which includes 11 plug-in cars and 5 models full electric, a public and private charging ecosystem is available. With just one card you can access the service Audi e-tron Charging Service, which guarantees the use of over 354,000 recharging points, of which over 25,000 in Italy, in 26 European countries with a single contract. As for home charging, thanks to the partnership with Enel X Way, dedicated all-inclusive packages of advice, installation and management are available. The package includes the myAudi App that allows you to manage the car remotely, including a series of functions that are particularly useful when using Bev and Phev cars such as travel planning based on the availability of the charging infrastructure and the status battery. Confindustria’s associated entrepreneurs can thus move in an ecosystem made up of a broad technological portfolio that ranges from traditional solutions to those targeted for full electricservices after sales cutting edge and financial services with customizable content.