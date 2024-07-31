The Four Rings brand is expanding its range of electric vehicles. The German brand has in fact unveiled the new Audi A6 e-tronavailable in both the Sportback and Avant body styles, making this model the first to have an electric station wagon variant. The new battery-powered car from the Volkswagen Group brand will arrive in dealerships starting from first quarter of 2025.

Exterior design of Audi A6 e-tron Avant

With the new A6 e-tron, Audi designers have achieved the best Cx value in history of the brand, 0.21 (the Avanti version differs by 0.03 points) while at the same time evolving the style of the Four Rings. On this model, for example, the sharper look of the light clusters is noticeable, with the revised single-frame grille equipped with a black frame that increases its footprint on the road. All the elements of the front have a specific function, thanks also to the integration of the ADAS sensors in the front mask. The side view is strongly characterised by the continuous shoulder line, the muscular wheel arches and the marked quattro blisters, evocative of Audi’s all-wheel drive. The black inserts that emphasize the location of the battery extend to the rear reflectors. The short overhangs and long wheelbase are accompanied by clean lines at the rear, characterized by the light band that seamlessly connects the light clusters. No less muscular is the Audi A6 Avant e-tron: the side view is characterized by the strongly inclined D-pillars and the roof spoiler. The range of wheels includes solutions from 19 to 21 inches, while the color palette, at launch, consists of 8 colors.

Aerodynamics on the Audi A6 e-tron

Contributing to the aerodynamic efficiency are the air curtains, the slits in correspondence with the wheel arches which favour the cleaning of the flows in the side area, the spoiler in front of the front and rear wheels, applied to the underbody, and the adaptive front air intake, featuring a module with three slits that are opened or closed by small electric motors when necessary, so that the incoming air flows without turbulence, cooling the brakes, any electric motor at the front and the battery. They enrich the aerodynamic equipment of the Audi A6 e-tron the fully faired underbody, for the first time equipped with specific covers at the rear axles, the large extractor and, in the case of the Avant variant, the roof spoiler that promotes clean flows. No less important is the availability of specific 21-inch wheels with reduced aerodynamic resistance and virtual exterior mirrors.

Engines, charging and performance

The powertrain of the Audi A6 e-tron consists of one or two electric motors. In the performance configuration, we find a single electric motor at the rear with a maximum power of 367 hp that guarantees a 0 to 100 km/h sprint in 5.4 seconds and a top speed of 210 km/h. The S6 e-tron quattro configuration has a total power of 551 hp in boost mode thanks to two units, one on each of the two axles, for a 0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 240 km/h. All combined with the electric quattro all-wheel drive. In this case, the maximum range is 670 kilometers WLTP for the Sportback configuration, 640 kilometers WLTP for the Avant thanks to the 100 kWh battery. Two additional variants will debut after the launch: A6 e-tron quattro and an entry-level rear-wheel drive powertrain. With the 800-volt architecture, the new Audi A6 e-tron is compatible with DC charging up to 270 kW, which allows it to recover 310 km of range in ten minutes at an HPC station. The state of charge (SoC) goes from 10% to 80% in 21 minutes. Values ​​to which predictive thermal management contributes and which are accompanied by the Plug & Charge function.

Dynamic photo, Colour: Plasma blue metallic

At IONITY and Ewiva charging stations, cars are automatically authorized to insert the charging cable and start the operation without the need for any card or app. The process starts without any further action and billing is equally automated, without physical payment instruments. To ensure the best charging experience even at 400 Volt charging stations, the Audi A6 and tron ​​uses the so-called “bank charging”: the 800 Volt battery comes divided into two accumulators from the same voltage that can be recharged in parallel with powers of up to 135 kW. Finally, charging in alternating current occurs with powers of up to 11 kW (up to 22 kW after the introduction on the market). To maximize efficiency, the Audi A6 e-tron is equipped with a specific energy recovery system with electro-hydraulic braking capable of managing 95% of daily decelerations by recovering energy thanks to the electric motors that act as alternators up to a maximum of 220 kW of electric power. Medium and high intensity, residual braking is managed jointly by the zero-emission unit and the traditional brakes, or exclusively by the hydraulic system. The transition from electric to traditional braking is almost imperceptible.

The Intelligent Brake System (IBS), already present in the previous models of the e-tron range, is further developed. For the first time it is possible to diversify the type of braking between the axles. Regenerative braking, for example, can be delegated to the rear axle only and in parallel, if necessary, hydraulic deceleration can be assigned to the front axle. Similar to the rest of the Audi full electric offer, it is possible to coast or, using the paddles on the steering wheel, choose between two levels of manual recovery or, again, opt for the B (Brake) mode which sees the car implement a recovery action in each release phase, generating the so-called “one-pedal feeling”.

Static photo, Colours: Magnet grey, Siam beige metallic

Safety on the Audi A6 e-tron

The ADAS package The Audi A6 e-tron features the advanced adaptive drive assistant plus, which regulates the longitudinal and lateral dynamics of the car across the entire speed range. The system integrates the functions of adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist and active lane assist. The driver is supported in accelerating and braking as well as in maintaining the center of the lane, speed and distance even when driving in a traffic jam. This technology recognizes road markings, vehicles in adjacent lanes and the vehicle ahead. The system uses various sensors to constantly monitor the surrounding environment. These include the radar installed in the front sectionthe front camera and the ultrasonic sensors. The data collected is integrated with the map data and Car-to-X information, adapting the speed according to limits, bends, intersections and motorway access points.

Second generation OLED

Like the Audi Q6 e-tron, the Audi A6 e-tron is equipped with the second generation of the technology OLED with active light signature that allows you to design not only the shape, but also the movement of light. An innovation based on the evolution of the light segments for each nucleus, which go from the 6 prerogative of the first OLED generation to the current 45, for a total of 450 segments distributed across 10 panels, capable of generating a new light image every ten milliseconds inside the rear light clusters. The active light signature makes the continuous “brain activity” of the Audi A6 e-tron perceptible, generating an optical effect inspired by perpetual motion. At the front, the active light signature is entrusted to 12 segments that can be dimmed downwards and upwards. The individual segments interact so that the overall intensity of the light signature is constant. No less important, in terms of the exclusivity and customization of the car, are the illumination of the four rings at the rear – an absolute novelty for the brand’s offering – and the availability of up to 8 light signatures for the daytime running lights of the Audi Matrix LED headlights and for the light clusters.

Cockpit

Interiors and technologies

Inside the passenger compartment, the digital dashboard is based on theAudi virtual cockpit 11.9 inch It is on 14.5 inch display of the MMI system as well as the passenger screen. The MMI panorama display is characterized by its curved design and OLED technology. The curved shape “envelops” the driver and is reminiscent of the lines of the Audi Singleframe. The 10.9-inch passenger display, harmoniously integrated into the dashboard design, allows the person sitting next to the driver to watch a film while driving without distracting the driver thanks to Active Privacy mode or to assist the person behind the wheel in managing, for example, navigation or finding a parking space. The head-up display with augmented reality combines the real and virtual worlds by projecting a variety of information in a particularly large area of ​​the windshield. two-level function: the status one, which concerns the behavior of the car, and the AR (Augmented Reality) one. Warnings from assistance systems and navigation instructions are shown as AR content and visualized as if they were “floating”, so that they appear to be an integral part of the outside world with an extraordinary level of realism.

The displays of the virtual exterior mirrors are positioned higher than in the Audi Q8 e-tron range, so that they can be easily monitored without taking your attention off the road. Audi’s innovative interpretation of lighting is completed in the passenger compartment, where the interactive dynamic light (IAL) combines aesthetics with the function of communicating with the vehicle’s occupants. The IAL envelops the interior and dashboard, forming a wide arch, welcomes you upon entering the passenger compartment by underlining the locking and unlocking of the doors, replicates the action of the dynamic direction indicator and provides information on both the energy level in the battery and the charging process, highlighted by a choreographic pulsating light. Among the optional features, the adaptive transparency panoramic roof stands out, whose electrochromic glass surface becomes opaque, reducing the impact of sunlight. Thanks to the liquid crystal films “drowned” inside the smart glass, it is possible to switch from transparency to dark configuration by applying or not applying an electrical voltage. A function similar to a digital curtain, manageable via the MMI and pre-settable based on four setups.

The new Audi A6 e-tron has also been integrated artificial intelligencespecifically ChatGPT, and the voice assistant. If the latter is unable to answer a question, it forwards the request anonymously to ChatGPT. The driver is not required to take any additional action: all functions are integrated into the Audi assistant. In terms of privacy protection, ChatGPT does not have access to vehicle data. Questions and answers are deleted within 30 days in accordance with data protection regulations. The integration of the app store in the vehicle allows customers to directly and intuitively access the most popular third-party apps via the MMI multimedia interface. The apps selected by the user range across the areas of music – Amazon Music and Spotify are available, for example – video playback, gaming, navigation, charging and news. They can be installed directly in the MMI, without using a smartphone, and can also be operated using voice control. The Bang & Olufsen 3D premium sound system It uses a sophisticated amplifier capable of driving 20 speakers with a power of 830 watts. Four of these are integrated into the headrests of the front seats, thus creating a highly personalized surround sound effect that extends to navigation instructions and telephone calls.