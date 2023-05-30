The Audi A6 and Audi A7 Sportback range is renewed with the introduction of the 2024 model year versions. The strong point of the latest update is the rationalization of the offer: the car manufacturer with the four rings has in fact decided to redefine the outfits offered to buyers, to the advantage of an enrichment of the standard equipment on every piece of equipment available. On the Italian market, the opening of orders for the 2024 model year of the Audi A6, Audi A7 Sportback and the sports versions Audi S6, Audi S6 Avant and Audi S7 Sportback will begin over the next month.

Aesthetic novelties

In particular, the Audi A6 MY24 is offered in the entry-level variants, Business, Business Advanced and S line, entry-level and Business Advanced configurations instead for the Audi A7 Sportback MY24. From a design point of view, the front end of both models was renewed and is now strongly characterized by the new single frame with honeycomb structure derived from Audi Sport, made in matt black with chrome frame in the entry-level variants and in matt dark chrome in the higher trim levels. Even the vents have been redesigned, as well as the extractor with a new design. The external overview is completed by the 19″ alloy wheels available as standard with the Business Advanced configuration.

Interiors

Inside the cabin, the new S line package provides for the total black style for the interiors, the dashboard and the roof of the cars, while the leather-wrapped sports steering wheel, complete with black gear levers, is embellished with contrasting stitching, all combined with the stainless steel pedals. Separate mention for i seatscharacterized by the S logo on the front seatbacks and, on request, by Dinamica leather and microfibre upholstery.

Tech. equipment

Among other improvements we also find the camera-based sign recognition and the Audi virtual cockpit plus which are now as standard since the entry set-upthe all-digital instrument panel that has a diagonal of 12.3″ and a Full HD resolution of 1,920 x 720 pixels, and full LED projectorsalso standard since the entry level, which make use of the captivating light signature derived from the Audi Matrix LED units.

Color range

Final comment on the color range of the Audi A6, Audi A7 Sportback and the respective S versions, which expands to 12 external shades including for the first time Arkona White and Madeira Brown (the S versions can now also be optioned in Grenadine Red and Ascari Blue). The decorative inserts in eight variants instead see the debut of refined solutions such as natural brown olive wood, natural gray ash as well as Dinamica microfiber upholstery, while as regards the rims, the debut of 21″ five-spoke wheels inspired by motorsport and characterized by a high brake cooling capacity.