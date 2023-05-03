Road and track tests continue for the new Audi A5 Avant. Not without a few hitches: recently, a prototype of the new one station wagon of the car manufacturer of the four rings was put to the test on the German Nurburgring track, when it was suddenly forced to stop due to a mechanical problem that has not yet been precisely identified.

Technical problem

We don’t know exactly what was the cause that forced the car to raise the white flag, but Carscoops says that the prototype in question, just before the stretch Caracciola-Carousel, suddenly stopped at the side of the runway. Without ever being able to start again: in fact, it was necessary to intervene on the circuit of a tow truck, who loaded the car before taking it back to the Audi development center. Surely an unwanted stop that the German car manufacturer will inevitably have to analyze, but in the end the tests are used for this, and therefore it is better that the problem has occurred now rather than on the road when the model is already on sale.

Aesthetic and tech innovations

What to expect, however, from the new Audi A5 Avant? Definitely an evolutionary exterior design and a hi-tech passenger compartment: a technological restyling of the interior, with the simultaneous presence of two independent displays, one of which is large dedicated to the infotainment system. Also present is a minimalist gearbox and a new steering wheel. There motor rangeinstead, it should be able to count on a selection of 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engines, all combined with mild-hybrid technology.

The S5 Avant is also expected

Audi also recently tested one of the new model’s two high-performance variants, the S5 Avant. The prototype showed various similarities with that of the A5 Avant, but there were elements of differentiation: think, for example, of the exhaust system, on the four-terminal A5 and the two-terminal S5. From an engine point of view, the new S5 Avant should also adopt some form of electrification, and not necessarily a plug-in hybrid: the prototype tested on the road, in fact, did not seem to have any flap used for recharging the battery.