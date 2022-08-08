Over the next year Audi should launch the new generation of the A4 on the market. It shouldn’t be so much a traditional sedan as it should be a Sportback version of the four-ring car we all know. And on the web the first renderings relating to the work that the Audi designers could do with the Avant version of the model, which could represent a sort of merger between two cars in the German brand’s range, namely the A4 in sedan version and the A5 Sportback.

The new Audi A4 could indeed share the entire front with the current A4 Avant, which would also include the aggressive LED headlights, the wide Singleframe grille, the sculpted bumper with the triangular air intakes, the wide front fenders and the distinctive hood. The similarities between the two models could also extend to the interior, where we will find a dashboard with two separate screens: a smaller independent instrument cluster, and a larger central touchscreen for the infotainment system. All these elements, while deriving from the A4 Avant, would place the new A4 Very close to the current A5 Sportbackmaking the latter model almost obsolete: it is no coincidence, Carscoops remembers, that for some years now the house with the four rings has been considering a possible definitive exit from the A5 Sportback, which could in fact be replaced by this one. new A4.

As for the engine offer, we already know that the new Audi A4 family will draw a clear line inside that will divide the ICE range from the electrified one: on the one hand we will have the variants with heat engine based on an evolved version of the MLB platform of the current model or on the alleged PPC architecture, which is said to be the basis of the latest internal combustion models from Audi, while the e-tron A4 100 % electricity will be built on the completely new PPE platform. The debut of the new A4 is expected in the next months.