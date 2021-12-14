From the road to the snow. For Audi A3 Sportback Allroad it’s time for winter tests: after being spotted on public roads a few weeks ago, a new prototype of the “raised” version of the four-ring sedan was caught braving the cold and snowy weather wearing a camouflage livery. The perfect model for those who want to enjoy the best off-road performance without wanting to switch to a crossover, which will stand out from the rest of the A3 range by the presence of widened fenders and specific bumpers.

We will first see which denomination Audi will use to define this raised version of the A3 Sportback: the hypotheses being examined by the car manufacturer with the four rings are Allroad, designed above all for the US and more generally North American market, or alternatively City Carver, down used for other models such as the A1. As for the engine range, the only certainty is the presence of one plug-in hybrid solution, recently tested by Audi as evidenced by the presence of a charging flap near the front of the car. Doubts also about the traction configuration: to date all plug-in hybrid models offered in the A3 range are characterized by front-wheel drive, but according to Carscoops the hypothesis of an all-wheel drive solution cannot be ruled out. Audi could reveal some more details in the coming weeks.