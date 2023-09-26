The premium sedan is on offer until the end of October: 35 installments and a down payment of 13,802 euros for a fuel-efficient and technologically cutting-edge car

Riccardo Rossi

L’Audi A3 It was developed by German engineers from the Volkswagen Group’s Mqb Evo modular platform. Until October 31st the Audi A3 Sportback 35 tdi S tronic Identity Black can be purchased with the Audi Value formula. An advance payment is required 13,802 euros and the payment of 35 monthly installments from 369 euros.

External — The Audi A3 Sportback features a sporty design, attributable at the front to the large hexagonal-shaped single-frame grille, with the brand logo in the center and full LED headlights with a sharp design. The side line is characterized by large wheel arches and concave lines. At the rear we find a large spoiler, LED headlights and trapezoid-shaped chrome exhaust pipes.

interior — The interiors of the Audi A3 are constructed by alternating leather with soft touch inserts and rigid plastics in the lower part of the door panels. The dashboard stands out for Audi virtual cockpit 12.3-inch and a 10.1-inch touchscreen multimedia display. The seats, in fabric or leather, provide comfort for the driver and passengers high comfort of march. The load capacity for petrol and diesel engines is 380 litres.

The version on offer — The Audi A3 Sportback (35) Tdi S tronic Identity Black, the subject of the offer, is equipped with: