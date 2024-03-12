It is a restyling what interests the new one Audi A3 with an unpublished version, the A3 Allstreet with variations Sedan And Sportback. This new version has a more imposing look thanks to a structure raised by 3 cm and a driving position with excellent visibility typical of SUVs.

The front design has changed slightly with a hexagonal single frame wider (and without frame), generous air intakes and a more incisive bumper. The rear is revised with a new bumper, redesigned extractors and light clusters without overhangs which further emphasize the dynamic character of the car.

Audi A3 Sportback and A3 Allstreet

The 2024 Audi A3 is available in both Sportbackpreferred in Italian markets, both in version Sedan, most popular in Northern and Eastern European markets. It features some cosmetic changes, including one new single-frame grille wider and flatter at the front, along with a spoiler inspired by the S3 concept to create the illusion of more power in the front end.

The green livery of the S-Line reflects a closer alignment to the design of the RS3, with updates also at the rear, such as the revised bumper and diffuser. Detailed updates include a new evolution of daytime running lights with four digital signatures different while driving and during the on and off cycles.

Audi A3 Sportback and A3 Allstreet A3 Allstreet front 3/4 Front light signature bumper A3 Allstreet rear Side A3 Allstreet A3 Sportback front 3/4 A3 Sportback rear passenger seats A3 Sportback rear passenger seats A3 Sportback cockpit steering wheel A3 Sportback front A3 Sportback rear A3 Sportback rear 3/4 New Audi A3 2024 (restyling)

Audi A3 Allstreet, the news

The big news of the restyling is represented by the new Audi A3 Allstreetinspired by A1with an off-road style and references to SUVs and crossovers. She is equipped with a trim raised by 15 mm (bringing the minimum height from the ground to +30 mm), widened mudguards in raw plastic, 17″ alloy wheels (optional 18 and 19″) and bumpers with inserts and protection plates.

Audi A3 Allstreet, with ride height raised by 15 mm

The Single Frame matt it is widened compared to the Sportback to resemble the Q range. Inside, with specific equipment, the driver's seat height is increased for a feeling of control of the road.

Interior, what changes in the passenger compartment of the new Audi A3

Inside, in the cabin of the 2024 Audi A3, changes have been made to the design of the center console, ventilation vents and automatic transmission lever. The ambient lighting has been expanded, along with the standard equipment which now includes the multifunction leather steering wheelthe automatic climate control and the ambient lighting package.

Audi A3 Sportback rear seats passenger compartment

The front doors are illuminated over a large area, adding a new design element. There are also a 3D sound system from Sonos and two new decorative inserts, one in recycled polyester and the other in Dinamica microfibre, also available for the seats.

Infotainment

Infotainment has improved: there is a radio digitala 10.1″ display, the Audi Virtual Cockpit and inductive smartphone charging. USB-C ports are present both in the center console and in the rear.

Audi A3 Allstreet cockpit steering wheel

It is available onMMI Navigation Plus which includes access to the app store, Amazon Alexa and “Functions on Demand,” which allows you to add up to five features after vehicle purchase, from one month to 1-3 years or permanently viamyAudi app.

Engines

The initially available 2024 Audi A3s include engines petrol and diesel both from 150 HP: a petrol engine from 1.5 liters (35 TFSI) it's a 2.0 liter diesel (35 TDI), both with 7-speed dual clutch gearbox. For the petrol engine will also be available a 6-speed manual gearbox. Other combustion-only variants will be introduced in the second quarter of 2024, while a plug-in hybrid is scheduled for later this year.

Audi A3 Sportback rear 3/4

Audi ADAS on the A3

The systems ADAS level 2 assistance on the 2024 Audi A3 have been improved and expanded. These include Pre Sense front, Collision Avoidance, Turn Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Assist with Lane Change, Park Assist Plus, Exit Warning And Rear Cross-Traffic Assist.

Price, how much does the 2024 Audi A3 cost

While waiting for the updated price list, the Audi A3 is already available to order in Germany. The base price ofA3 Sportback 35 TFSI with S-Tronic gearbox is 35,650 euros, while for the sedan version it is necessary to add 800 eurosbringing the total to 36,450 euros. As for the A3 Allstreetthe real novelty of this restyling, the starting cost, relating to the version with the 35 TFSI engine and S-Tronic gearbox, is 37,450 euros.

Photo Audi A3 2024