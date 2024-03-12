Renewal time for the Audi A3. The premium compact car from the four ring car manufacturer is updated in many respects, and even expands its range with the introduction of the new configuration allstreet, which joins the already existing Sportback and Sedan. The entire renewed A3 range is expected in Italian dealerships during the month of May: the Sportback and Sedan configurations will initially be offered in the Business, Business Advanced and S line edition versions with prices starting from 37,000 euros for the first and 38,300 euros for the second, while the allstreet, available in Business, Business Advanced and Identity Contrast configurations, starts from 39,500 euros.

Renewed range

First of all, the entire Audi A3 range is renewed from an aesthetic point of view. At the front, the frameless hexagonal Singleframe is wider than the previous model, and is flanked by generous air intakes and a distinctive bumper. Added to this is the front spoiler which underlines the footprint of the car, while at the rear we find the light clusters without overhangs, the new bumper and the redesigned extractor, the latter inspired by the RS models in the S look variant line. There is also news for the bodywork, for which Audi is providing the new colours District green and Progressive red.

Allstreet configuration

Separate mention goes to the new allstreet configuration, clearly crossover inspired. In fact, it boasts a height raised by 30 mm compared to the other two configurations mentioned above, and presents a dominant driving position as well as a specific calibration of springs and shock absorbers. Other notable features: suspension travel increased by 15 mm, tires with more generous sidewalls, and progressive steering on request. On the new A3 allstreet 17″ alloy wheels are offered as standard starting from the first trim level, while 18 and 19″ wheels are available on request. In terms of practicalityFurthermore, it also boasts a load capacity of 380/1,200 litres, standard roof bars, electric tailgate, removable tow hook and storage and luggage compartment package.

Digitalization and technology

Tech and digital chapter. For the first time in history of the Audi A3, via the MMI it is possible to choose between up to four light signatures and actually interact with the Audi Matrix LED and LED headlights. Inside the passenger compartment we find the new gear selector, the redesigned ventilation vents, the decorative fabric inserts and the interior lighting revised compared to the past: the standard equipment can be further enriched via the Pro ambient lighting package. Furthermore, the new Audi A3 range takes advantage of multiple connect services and the new app store integrated into the car.

Evolving engines

Final mention for the engine range: the new compact car with the four rings will be offered with two 4-cylinder engines supercharged by turbocharger: 2.0 (35) TDI with 150 HP and 360 Nm of torque and 1.5 (35) TFSI with 150 HP and 250 Nm, the latter with 48 Volt mild-hybrid technology. Both of these solutions are combined with the 7-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission. Audi has already announced that they will be introduced following the launch further TFSI and TDI solutions.