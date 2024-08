Does anyone remember the brilliant advert where an Eskimo father trudges through the snow with his son and teaches his son to read tracks? “Bear,” he says at the first print, and “wolf,” then “Audi, Quattro.” Those were the days. Today we learn that Quattro still exists, but a model with all-wheel drive can also be called Allroad, but one with front-wheel drive cannot, but rather? Allstreet.