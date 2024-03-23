Sportback, sedan and now also allstreet. The range of the new Audi A3 was recently completed with the arrival of the crossover version, an urban SUV version that enriches the offering of the German compact car. And so, given the urban vocation of this model, the Italian division of the Four Rings house has chosen Milan for the debut in Italy of the new Audi A3 allstreet, protagonist of a premiere dedicated to Milanese experiences in the setting of the Alcione Theatre.

From Milan to the world

Everywhere is here, interpreting Milan as the center of the world but above all a point of departure and arrival. A journey that the Audi A3 allstreet will also undertake to conquer the European and especially the Italian market thanks to its vocation. To frame the debut of the German crossover, the stories and voices of some illustrious Milanese who, starting from the province, conquered the city of Milan thanks to their different careers. From Francesco Mandelli, actor, comedian and director, through Matteo Panetti who, thanks to his twenty years of international experience in the kitchen, returned home to open Yapa, up to Clara, a young singer who has already amazed at the last edition of the Sanremo Festival .

Audi A3 allstreet and the crossover vocation

The absolute protagonist, however, remains the new Audi A3 allstreet which becomes perfectly complementary in the range of the compact Four Rings thanks to a series of elements that characterize it compared to the other variants. In fact, it is to all intents and purposes a crossover, as evidenced by the 30 mm more than the traditional version, the result of larger tires and a new suspension set-up. Or the different stylistic elements, from the roof bars to the side skirts and moldings, up to the bodywork reinforcements that accentuate the urban SUV soul. In this sense, the load capacity is optimal with 380 liters for the boot which becomes 1,200 liters if the rear seats are folded down. The rims are 17″ as standard, with 18 and 19″ options also available.

Engines

The new Audi A3 allstreet will arrive on the Italian market with two engines, the 1.5 TFSI with 150 HP with 48 Volt mild-hybrid technology and the 2.0 TDI also with 150 HP, both combined with the seven-speed S Tronic gearbox. The powertrain line-up will also be enriched in the future with a plug-in hybrid option and other engines.

Technology and interiors

The technological offering on board includes DAB+ digital radio, the 10.1-inch MMI touch display, the 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit plus digital dashboard, MMI navigation plus with MMI touch, the Audi sound system from 180 Watt and the Audi phone box light for inductive smartphone charging as well as four USB-C charging ports. The cloud-based voice assistant Amazon Alexa is integrated into the MMI control system. The design of the vents and some finishes come from the new Audi Q4 e-tron, with sustainable materials such as fabric made from 100% recycled polyester and Dinamica microfibre. The ADAS include lane keeping with emergency assist and automatic emergency braking based on the interaction between radar and cameras, collision avoid assist, also standard, which assists the driver in avoiding an obstacle by identifying an alternative trajectory and integrates the turning assistant, the rear view camera and Park Assist plus for semi-automatic parking. Among the predictive technologies among the options, adaptive cruise control also stands out.

Price and features of the new Audi A3 allstreet

The new Audi A3 allstreet will arrive in dealerships in May 2024, with three trim levels: Business, Business Advanced and Identity Contrast. The latter uses the S Line as a basis, to which it adds 19-inch Audi Sport alloy wheels, a shiny exterior look and aluminum roof rails. The price of the new Four Rings crossover starts from 39,500 euros.