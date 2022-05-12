L’Audi A1 more adventurous changes the name and from citycarverit becomes “Allstreet” but retains the more raised position than theA1 Sportback. This is the version crossover of the smallest model from Audi.

The allstrett is long 4.04 meters and is based on the same floor of the compact sedan A1 Sportback but it differs fromtrim raised by 40 millimetersby an increase in ground clearance (the suspensions can count on an increased excursion of 35 mm) and higher shoulder tires.

Audi A1 allstreet exterior features

The exterior design of the Audi A1 allstreet is characterized by a look with marked hints off-road. The large octagonal single frame is inspired by the models in the range Audi Q. The front grille a Honeycombwith a strongly three-dimensional trend, is in matt black. Two marked grooves at the base of the hood differentiate A1 allstreet from A1 Sportback.

Side view of the Audi A1 allstreet

The underbody protections with silver finish suggest the all terrain attitude of the car. The specially designed wheel arch bezels and side skirts benefit from contrasting paint. The bumper with a dedicated look emphasizes the muscular appearance of the model.

The car can be equipped with full LED optical groups with dynamic direction indicators at the rear. In addition on the A1 allstreet there is the rear spoiler in design S ei alloy wheelsin the entry level variant, from 16 instead of 15 inches.

Audi A1 allstreet cockpit, inside as it is

The cockpit of theA1 allstreet foresees taut and dynamic surfaces. In the center of the dashboard the MMI touch display (standard) is inclined towards the driver at an angle of 13 °. The display and the passenger side air vents are inserted into a surface from the Black Panel look, which extends to the doors.

The interior of the Audi A1 allstreet

To configuration entry level the progressive interior fittings are flanked, design selection – which includes the diffused light package and profiles in colored LED technique – ed S line. The latter is available with fabric / imitation leather and Alcantara / imitation leather upholstery. The trunk provides ample cargo space, up to 335 liters.

Audi A1 allstreet technology on board

Like any self-respecting Audi, even the smallest A1 allstreet is a concentrate of technology. The instrumentation is completely digital, from the Audi virtual cockpit to the MMI navigation system plus. The latter has one 10.1 “high resolution touch screen thanks to which the driver manages the main functions of the car.

Alternatively, the driver can resort to voice commandwhile destinations can be set quickly thanks to the free text search. The route is calculated via the provider’s servers maps and services of navigation HEREwhich use real-time data on traffic conditions.

The instrumentation of the Audi A1 allstreet is completely digital

With the MMI navigation system plus, a variety of services can be used Audi connectbenefiting from the function Hybrid Radioof the hotspot Wifi and information on travel, parking and traffic, access to Twitter and to email box as well as navigation with Google Earth and Google Street View.

10.1 ″ Audi A1 central display

L’Audi phone boxalso available on request, connects the smartphone to the on-board antenna, guaranteeing superior reception quality and induction recharging smartphones that support the IQ standard. The Bang & Olufsen Sound System with 3D technology can count on a total power of 560 watts.

Audi A1 allstreet, adjustable suspension

As for the layout of the A1, allstreet can be equipped with the Trim pack adjustable, which includes i brake discs with red painted calipers, the Audi drive select driving dynamics system, the sound generator and adjustable shock absorbers.

Side view Audi A1 allstreet on the road

L’Audi drive selectin detail, includes 4 driving programs – auto, dynamic, efficiency and individual. Alloy wheels are available up to 18 ”in diameter.

Audi A1 allstreet engines

The Audi A1 engine range consists only of petrol units. In addition to the 1.0 TFSI 3 cylinders, with powers of 95 or 110 hp there is the most powerful 1.5 (35) TFSI with 150 HP. The latter is a four-cylinder with technology COD (cylinder on demand) and with the al plasma of the cylinder liners.

Audi 1.5 TFSI 150 HP petrol engine

All Audi A1 allstreet engines can be associated with transmissions 5 or 6-speed manual and automatic S tronic 7-speed double clutch.

The ADAS of the Audi A1 allstreet

The driver assistance systems on board the Audi A1 allstreet include the adaptive cruise controlL’Audi pre-sense front with pedestrian and cyclist detection is standard, and the lane departure warning device.

Audi A1 allstreet on the road

Audi A1 allstreet prices

The price list of the Audi A1 allstrett starts from 24,700 euros and reaches a maximum of 32,300 euros. The range includes fittings Base, Admired, S Line Identity Contrast.

PHOTO Audi A1 allstreet

VIDEO test drive Audi A1 Sportback 30 TFSI

