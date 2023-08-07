For Audi, electrification means job creation. This is confirmed by the fact that to start production of the new Q6 e-tron the automaker with the four rings has announced the creation of 500 new jobs: creating on the one hand and updating on the other, given that they will be planned in parallel courses of training and updating for employees already working at Audi, so that they can gain new qualifications and reinvent themselves.

Training and updating

We recall that the new Audi Q6 e-tron will be born on the basis of the Premium Platform Electric, PPE to be clear, and will be built in the German plant in Ingolstadt. “The 500 new jobs linked to the production of the new Q6 e-tron demonstrate how the transition to electric mobility is an opportunity also in terms of employment – said Xavier Ros, Head of Human Resources at Audi – The transition to electric mobility is made possible by our collaborators, who continue to acquire qualifications and reinvent themselves professionally”.

Continuous renewal

Training and updating, as initially mentioned, will take place fundamental role in this sense: just think that in the last 18 months around 8,300 employees in the production, technical development and sales departments of the Ingolstadt headquarters have achieved new qualifications precisely in view of the launch of the Q6 e-tron; and that’s not all, because another 2,000 workers at the Gyor plant have been trained for the production of the electric transmission of the new electric SUV from the house with the four rings. Numbers in hand, throughout last year Audi invested approx 150 million euros in the development and training of its collaborators.

Next steps

We recall that with the start of production of the Q6 e-tron, Ingolstadt will be the first German site of Audi to assemble the batteries in-house: in this sense, Ros himself has announced that the next step will be the construction of a internal production of battery modules in Ingolstadt for the next generation of electric models. “We are creating new job opportunities across all of our locations as we navigate the transformation together with collaborators within our manufacturing network”concluded the Audi Human Resources Manager.

Source: modo.volkswagengroup.it