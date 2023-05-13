Time flies

Still almost three years to gohighly anticipated debut of Audi in Formula 1 but certainly the house of the Four Rings has no intention of being caught unprepared when it’s really time to land – for the first time in its legendary history – in the queen category of motorsport. The Ingolstadt-based brand has already taken some fundamental steps: the choice of a partner, identified in Sauber, which will effectively transform its Hinwil factory into the headquarters of the new team, and the choice of a reference figure. In this case the name is that of Andreas Seidl.

Seidl’s role

During the winter, the former Porsche manager left McLaren, of which he was team principal, to become CEO of the Sauber group. This move was obviously made with the backing of Audi, which wants to be guided by the expert German manager when it’s time to actually enter the track. The ‘German factor’ is very important for Audi and it is no coincidence that, contrary to what happens for Mercedes, the Audi power units will all be made in the Neuberg site. Precisely for this reason the Four Rings are trying to thicken the ranks of their employees.

New hires

In fact, a wide range of jobs have been made public on the German giant’s website, all related to the world of F1, for which it is possible to apply. But, speaking of Germany, rumors spread by the Swiss newspaper Blick they would have identified what would be there Audi’s first choice for the driver role for 2026. Indeed Andreas Seidl would like to recall Sebastian Vettel. However, the four-times world champion, as is well known, hung up his helmet at the end of last year and does not seem willing to backtrack for the moment.

Vettel and Sainz, veterans on the list

Again according to the Swiss newspaper, if the assault on Vettel fails, Seidl would also have a plan ‘B’ on the table. It would be about Carlos Sainz, the Spanish Ferrari driver closely linked to the German manager, who revitalized his career at the time of the common militancy in McLaren. Furthermore, the Sainz family has been very close to the Audi world for years given that Carlos senior is a pilot of the Four Rings, with whom he has hunted success in the Dakar in recent years, for the moment without luck. Sainz junior’s contract with Ferrari will expire at the end of the 2024 season.