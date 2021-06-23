Audi’s decision to stop the launch of new thermal models starting in 2026 is now irrevocable. After the rumors circulated in recent days, the official confirmation from the car manufacturer of the four rings has now arrived: to accelerate its transition to become 100% electric, the company will gradually eliminate the production of combustion engines by the beginning of the next decade. Therefore, starting from 2026, the German company will only launch new fully electric models on the global market.

Duesmann (Audi): “I believe in technology, not bans”

At the moment Audi has set 2033 as the deadline after which models equipped with a heat engine will no longer be offered for sale, pending a more precise definition of the deadline. A small exception, however, must be made here, because this decision to stop the internal production of internal combustion engines starting from 2033 does not concern the automotive market in its entirety: in Chinain fact, Audi could continue to locally assemble some thermal models even after that date. “Audi expects to see continued demand in China beyond 2033 for this type of model as well – reads an official note signed by the house of the four rings – Reason why there may be a supply of vehicles with locally produced combustion engines even after this deadline“. Strange but true, Audi may continue to sell thermal cars only in China, the world’s most important automotive market for EVs.

Audi, here is the latest model with combustion engine

“Audi is ready to take the long and decisive step towards the electric age – commented Audi CEO Markus Duesmann – Through ours innovative strength, we offer battery-powered and sustainable mobility options. But I don’t believe in the success of the bans. I believe in the success of technology and indeed of innovation ”. In short, the car manufacturer with the four rings seems ready to bid farewell to internal combustion engine models. new generation of Q8.