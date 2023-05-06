Legendary career

Time to celebrate for Daniele Audetto, a historic figure in Italian and international motorsport who wrote memorable pages in the world of rallies and Formula 1, building a career studded with extraordinary successes. In fact, Audetto was manager and team principal of legendary teams, from Lancia and Fiat in rallies to Ferrari, Arrows and Super Aguri in the Circus, passing through other legendary names such as those of Lamborghini and Renault.

The formidable manager from Turin celebrated his 80th birthday on 4 May. To best honor this special anniversary, lifelong friends celebrated it with a surprise ‘ambush’ which took place at the La Reserve restaurant in Capo Ampelio, in Bordighera.

The meeting with Montezemolo

Among the guests was also the former president of Ferrari Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, whose sporting history is hand-in-hand with that of Audetto. In fact, the Turin manager had been his navigator in rallies at the beginning of his career and it was he who called him to Ferrari in 1976, the difficult year of the Niki Lauda accident. A meeting, the one between Audetto and Montezemolo, which certainly can only arouse emotion and emotion in the less young fans of the Cavallino, who well remember that legendary and special era.

Also celebrating was Amilcare Ballestrieri, the brothers Silvio and Sergio Maiga, Renato Ronco, Francesco Bascianelli, Luca Pazielli (who presented a book of testimonials entitled “Daniele Audetto”) and the “clan” of his legendary Bar Daniel’s, a point of reference for motor enthusiasts in those roaring years.