“Attempting to describe my feelings right now is difficult, but I’ll try… I arrived five years ago with my heart pounding and enthusiasm skyrocketing, aware that I had accepted a challenge that was impossible to pass up. Today I leave even more convinced that I made the right choice, a choice that has given me so much. Saying thank you is really too simple and simplistic, but it is right and proper to do so. I thank every single employee at the headquarters, all those who live in Bogliasco every day and I sincerely thank you fans. Whether it’s goodbye or goodbye, what we’ve spent in these years can’t be canceled by anyone“.