Audax Renewables doubles its benefit in 2024, up to 63 million euros

The Audax renewable energy group, controlled and chaired by the controversial billionaire of Badalona José Elías, doubled in 2024 its result with respect to the previous year, going from 31 to 63 million euros, driven by the increase in the energy it markets, the generated and the supply points.

The company, which has communicated this Friday its results to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), stressed that 2024 was “the best exercise in its history”, also increasing the EBITDA (gross exploitation benefit) by 20 %, up to 115 million euros. The debt ratio was reduced to 1.9 times the EBITDA.

Elijah has assured, in a note, that these good results are the result of the strategy developed and stressed that its objective is to place the company as one of the main actors in the energy market.

Founded in 2000, Audax Renewables is an vertically integrated energy group that generates 100 % energy of renewable origin and supplies electricity and gas, with presence in nine countries. Currently, it has a portfolio of wind and photovoltaic parks in Spain, Portugal, Italy, France, Poland and Panama in operation, under construction and in different phases of development that reaches 1GW.

In 2024 it increased the supply points, exceeding 436,000 (+20.4%); the current 16.5 TWH portfolio (+24.7%); and the energy supplied (+12.3%), which represents a historical maximum of 15.5 twh. In the field of generation, Audax has an installed capacity of 267 MW, 1.5 % more than the previous year, which has allowed it to reach a production of 305 GWh, 9.3 % more.

This growth has been driven by the highest solar installed power, especially in Spain, as indicated in the statement.

José Elías is also the owner of the frozen chain the siren and shareholder of several quoted, the last ranking of The world He attributes a fortune of 575 million, in the 113rd position of the classification of Spanish rich. Its portfolio of participated in the stock market was composed, until recently, by: Audax (74.943%), Ezentis (28.5%) and Atrys Health (24,744%). These packages are currently worth 710 million.

In the third quarter of 2024, the businessman led a capital increase to save Ohla, with the purchase of 13.5)% of the shares for 29.59 million euros. Thanks to this investment, Elías is first vice president and Sunday member of the Board of Directors, consolidating itself as a key actor in the future of the company.

José Elías, the influencer on the Forbes list that goes to the limit and distributes slogans for entrepreneurs

The billionaire has become very popular in recent years in networks. On different platforms, in which it is very active, it sells an image of a neighborhood entrepreneur that enjoys the honey. A year ago he opened a YouTube channel, he has his own podcast (“Look for life”) and more than half a million followers on Instagram.