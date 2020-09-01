Highlights: Ministry of Defense inks two companies for the construction of 6 Pinak Rocket Launcher

This missile system will be developed indigenously in the name of Lord Shiva’s bow

In the late 1980s, DRDO started making pinak

new Delhi

On the one hand, while China is constantly trying to show India its eyes in Ladan, and on the other hand, where Pakistan is trying to infiltrate, India has decided to deploy the Pinak missile on the China and Pakistan border, taking a big decision. . The Ministry of Defense has signed an agreement with two leading domestic defense companies on Monday for the construction of Pinak Rocket Launcher at a cost of Rs 2580 crore for six military regiments. At the same time, India has given a clear indication that whether Pakistan or China, no one will be tolerated with courage on the border.

An indigenously developed missile system named after Lord Shiva’s Dhanush has been signed with Tata Power Company Limited (TPCL) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T). The construction of Pinak was started by the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) in the late 1980s. It is seen as an alternative to Russia’s multi-barrel rocket launching system ‘Grad’. Let us know that ‘Grad’ is still in use. So, let’s know some special things related to this Pikan missile system …

Jinping hiding the hunger of China under the cover of ‘Jung’, the situation was similar in 1962 also

Pakistan’s sixes were rescued in Kargil

The Pinak Mark-1 was successfully tested in the late 1990s. Subsequently, it was first used during the Kargil War of 1999, which was also successful. The primarily multi-barrel rocket system (MBRL) pinnacle can launch 12 rockets in 44 seconds. A battery of pinnacs consists of 6 launchers, with loader systems, radar and network based systems linked with a command post.

Chinese Foreign Minister claims, ‘India-China border is not demarcated, so there will be problems’

Recently successful trials in Pokhran

A battery of pinnac can completely destroy a square kilometer area. As an important strategy of the Long Range Artillery Battle, the launcher has to ‘shoot and scoot’ to ensure that they themselves do not become targets. The Mark-I version of Pinaka had the capability to hit a range of about 40 km, while the Mark-II version can fire up to 75 km. Several successful trials of the Mark-II version were conducted by DRDO after 2010. It was also recently tested in Pokhran in the same month.

Improved Navigation System in New Version

The rocket’s Mark-II version has been upgraded with improved navigation, control and guidance systems. This has increased its range and accuracy. The navigation system of the missile is linked to the Indian Regional Satellite System. Pinac Mark-II can play a significant role in ‘network-centric warfare’ after the upgrade. The rocket system can operate in different modes and carry different types of warheads.

Pangong show skirmish, Indian soldiers sitting first at checkpoints, Chinese shocked

Operations will start by 2024

As India faces enemies on both fronts, the announcement that enhancing Long Range Artillery capabilities is seen as a sign of a strong response. Let us tell you that the Ministry of Defense said on Monday that 6 Pinak Regiment will also have ‘Automated Gun Aiming and Positioning System’ (AGAPS) along with 114 launchers and 45 command posts. The statement said that the missile regiment is planned to start operations by 2024.

70% indigenous material in Pinak

According to the statement of the Ministry of Defense, the Weapon system will have 70 percent indigenous material and the project has been approved by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) has been developed by DRDO. “It is an ambitious project which demonstrates public-private sector partnership in the field of state-of-the-art technology to become ‘self-reliant’,” the ministry said.