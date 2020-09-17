Auctions World-famous auction sells souvenirs related to hip-hop culture for the first time: The price of a six-dollar plastic crown used by The Notorious BIG skyrocketed

The love letters from teenager Tupac Shakur were also sold at the auction.

Everyone The Notorious BIG, often read as one of the best rap artists of all time Christopher George Latore Wallacen the used plastic crown was sold this week At the Sotheby’s auction for almost $ 600,000, or more than $ 500,000.

Notorious BIG used the crown when posing for a photographer Barron Claibornea for. The “King of New York” crown head photographs were taken just three days before the Notorious BIG was shot from a passing car in 1997. The murder is still unsolved.

According to the description of the auction, the plastic crown is decorated with colored plastic diamonds and has been signed by both Notorious BIG and Claiborne. The remnants of the foam padding remain on the inside, one crown tip is broken and there is “some normal small wear and tear” on the crown.

Sotheby’s had estimated the sale price of the krona at $ 200,000 to $ 300,000. The final price was therefore double the estimate.

Originally, the plastic crown cost only six dollars, bought by Claiborne for crown descriptions told The New York Post.

Plastic crown was part of the first in Sotheby’s history hip hop memorabilia auction. In addition to the Notorious BIG crown, a teenager, among others, was sold at auction Tupac Shakurin love letters. A bundle of 22 letters was sold for about $ 76,000, or about $ 64,000.

Unused 12-inch vinyl copy in its original plastic film Rammellzeen and K-Robin from the song Beat Bop for 1983 it was sold for $ 126,000, or about $ 106,000.

The sale price exceeded the estimated maximum price of $ 3,500 by 36 times. Jean-Michel Basquiat’n only 500 copies of the original print with cover art were made in 1983. Copies of that edition are considered the “Grail Bowls” of the general rap vinyls.