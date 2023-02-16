Auctions | They are trying to sell a valuable building in the middle of Joensuu that requires a complete renovation – the price was only 26,000 euros on Wednesday

The former Lyseo high school in Joensuu, which is being sold with its land, is in need of renovation.

the city of Joensuu auction of the former Lyseo high school located right in the heart of the city. The school building located at Koskikatu 8 is being sold with the land.

The three-story building, completed in 1956, has a brisk 5,000 square meters in total, and the plot has a size of just over 9,000 square meters. There is still about 3,000 square meters of building rights left on the plot.

At the moment, it looks like it’s going cheap: the highest bid was for the object auctions.com– website on Wednesday 26,000 euros.

“Yes, there are still quite a few zeros to catch up on,” says Joensuu’s city environment manager Ari Varonen.

Varonen says that the city of Joensuu decided to try an auction for the first time. The target came to the auction site in early December. The starting price was 0 euros. The minimum increase was 500 euros.

“We wanted to try this method also for the sake of visibility,” says Varonen.

The city currently also has other important valuable buildings for sale, some of which are also culturally and historically valuable. However, they are on sale as usual.

There are also for sale, for example of Magnus Schjerfbeck designed, a rugged stone castle known as a girls’ high school.

For comparison: its asking price has been 750,000 euros.

Now for the auction The former Lyseo high school is in need of renovation, and there have also been problems with the indoor air.

“Getting the ventilation to work for the entire number of people in the school would have required such an extensive renovation that the city decided to move the high school to completely new premises,” says Varonen.

The renovation of the building would have cost several million euros. High school operations in the building ended at the end of 2020, and the high school moved to new premises in Joensuu’s Science Park at the beginning of 2021.

However, the building is not completely empty at the moment, but there are tenants there. The building has, among other things, rest areas for drivers, and circus activities and basic education aimed at adults are organized there.

“With smaller numbers of users, ventilation is not such a big challenge,” says Varonen.

The school building from the 1950s is protected by the site plan, which means that the building cannot be demolished and its facade cannot be changed.

In 2019, the site plan of the area was changed, and the purpose of use of the block was expanded so that it is possible to convert the premises to other than educational use in the future, for example, to business or office premises.

However, it is not possible to change the premises to, for example, residential use.

If the plot is still built, the new buildings must fit into the environment, because the planning area is located in a provincially valuable milieu.

The school building that is being auctioned has three floors and a total of approximately 5,000 square meters.

There are providers so far there have been nine, two of which seem seriously interested – or at least they’ve upped their bids.

Manager of the City of Joensuu Joni Sorjonen tells HS by email that, in accordance with the nature of the auction, information about the bidders will only come after the end of the sale.

What would the city like to see in the building?

“The owner has the opportunity to fulfill himself. However, the planning regulations of the plot certainly dictate what can be done there,” writes Sorjonen.

However, he adds that by applying for a plan change, it is possible to develop the property for new uses.

According to Ari Varonen, the former Lyseo high school could work well for office use, for example, why not also for temporary accommodation use.

Among the city’s selling points, the girls’ high school would work excellently as a hotel, for example, in Varonen’s opinion.

However, he understands well if entrepreneurs are not currently interested in investing in accommodation.

“The impact of the war in Ukraine is clearly visible in Joensuu: the Russian tourists have left, and it doesn’t look like tourism is going to recover any time soon.”

The former Lyceum the high school auction ends on Friday, February 17 at 3 p.m.

Unless there is still a wild clamor at the end, it may be that no more zeros will appear after the highest bid.

The announcement states that the seller also has the right to reject the highest offer, so the city is under no obligation to sell the object too cheaply.

Property manager Joni Sorjonen does not want to say what is the lowest amount that the city could imagine the shops being created with.

“We always see on a case-by-case basis whether deals are made. The object is on the city’s list of buildings for sale in accordance with the city council’s decisions. If this assignment does not lead to deals, we will think about other solutions”, he says.

Read more: The city plans to auction off a stone mansion over a hundred years old – The starting price is zero euros