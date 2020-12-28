Auction theory looks for models and properties that help, on the one hand, their designers to find the best mechanism in a given situation, taking into account the objectives of the auctioneer and, on the other hand, the participants to find the best offer they should do, according to your interests. For “his improvements in auction theory and the development of new forms of auctions” Robert wilson and Paul milgrom they have been deserved winners of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Economics. The Stanford professors thus join an illustrious cast of researchers who have contributed to developing the scientific fields of operations research and statistics (which today are more in call them, respectively, advanced analytics and advanced data analytics) such as Kenneth Arrow, Leonid Kantorovich, Gérard Debreu, Robert Aumann, Daniel McFadden, Clive Granger or Robert Engle. This reminds us of the importance of mathematical modeling in economics and makes us wonder what Alfred Nobel would think, who, let us remember, when instituting the prizes in his inheritance did not want to include mathematics among the disciplines to be awarded.

The auctions they are competitive sales mechanisms in which one or more goods are offered to several bidders who must make offers for them. They have been used since ancient times, and have adopted various formats over time. In fish markets, it starts with a high price and the auctioneer lowers the price until a buyer accepts it, which is called a Dutch auction. In many films we have seen scenes in which works of art are sold starting from a low price with bids increasing until they reach a maximum price, which is known as an English auction.

The above are examples of open versus closed auctions, where a one-time bid is made (in a sealed envelope or email) and the best value for money bid wins. They are used in the public procurement of goods and services, in the intraday electricity market or in the attempt to display advertisements in the best positions when searching on the Internet. The bidder who obtains the good does so by paying its bid price (using first-price auctions) or second-best (in Vickrey auctions, named after the 1996 Nobel Prize winner). In some auctions you compete for combinations of objects, as in the case of segments of the bandwidth spectrum, and are called combinatorial auctions.

Wilson developed the theory for auctions of objects of common value, such as oilfield auctions

Wilson developed the theory for auctions of objects of common value, such as oil field auctions. In them the participants obtain the same value if they get the good auctioned, although such value is unknown. In addition, it demonstrated why participants tend to bid below their estimate of such value, trying to avoid the winner’s curse: you win the auction, but you pay above the value of the auctioned item. For his part, Milgrom formulated a more general theory for private equity auctions, in which each participant has their own valuation of the auctioned item. He also analyzed betting strategies in various formats and showed that a mechanism will give the seller the most expected benefit when bettors can learn the estimates of their competitors.

Together they developed new combinatorial auction formats, applying them, for example, to assisting the US government in bidding for bandwidth. They also incorporated their knowledge into the creation of various startups for auction design. In their developments they have used game theory that it has been worth several Nobel Prizes in the past, among them to John Nash; in particular, they widely adopted the incomplete information game theory of John Harsanyi, the 1994 Nobel laureate.

Raiffa, along with Jay Kadane, offered an alternative Bayesian version of game theory based on decision analysis.

Milgrom was a doctoral student of Wilson who, in turn, was of Howard Raiffa, father of decision analysis and Bayesian statistical decision theory, who, however, did not receive the Nobel. Raiffa, along with Jay Kadane, offered an alternative Bayesian version of game theory based on decision analysis. Michael Rothkopf pointed to this as the right way to deal with auctions, for designers and participants alike. With this Nobel, in a way, a circle is closed: the first thesis in the field of operations research, defended by Larry Friedman in 1957, proposes to use decision theory in auctions.

However, these approximations do not provide mechanisms to consistently predict what adversaries will do, which can be done with adversary risk analysis. In fact, this approach is beginning to be applied in auctions with promising results.

David Rios Insua He is the AXA-ICMAT Chair in Analysis of Adversary and Numerary Risks of the Royal Academy of Exact, Physical and Natural Sciences.

