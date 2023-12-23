Auctions | The highest bid is 200 euros – Kajaani's first pizzeria is being auctioned

The corona restrictions eventually led to the closing of Casa Bianca, says Olli Kolehmainen, the restaurant's last entrepreneur.

It was the oldest pizzeria in Kajaani. Or has there ever been a small argument about whether Casa Bianca or Mamma Leone offered the first pizza, says the last entrepreneur of Casa Bianca Olli Kolehmainen.

However, Casa Bianca was the first, Kolehmainen explains. The year was 1981, when Kajaani's first pizzas were baked.

More than four decades later, the foreclosed commercial apartment is up for auction. On the eve of Christmas Eve, the highest bid from Kajaani's oldest pizzeria is 200 euros.

“There would be an almost free place for someone,” Kolehmainen thinks.

I'm afraid and the shared story of Casa Bianca is sadly common. Kolehmainen started working at Casa Bianca in the spring of 2017. The beginning went smoothly and even the beginning of 2019 was “in good shape”, says Kolehmainen.

Then came the corona pandemic and with it the restrictive measures. The first year was “managed sensibly”, but the prolongation of the pandemic broke the camel's back.

“In the second corona year, bangs were no longer enough. The cash register had been used.”

Kolehmainen thought about the decision to quit for several months. “I was panting and counting,” he says.

“Finally, I had to state and tell the staff that nothing will come of this. I started to feel completely burnt out myself,” says Kolehmainen.

“I'd rather decide to close the doors myself than have the vout come to pick me up.”

A funeral was celebrated on May 20 in 2022.

“We drank a lot of booze. Thank God there was a crowd there,” Kolehmainen recalls.

When Casa Bianca informed the general public that it was open for the last week, the people of Kajaani rushed for pizza one last time.

“There have never been such strong sales as that week. For a moment, I already thought that I should have used this as a marketing gimmick earlier,” Kolehmainen says and laughs.

He describes the mood of the last week as very sad.

“As an entrepreneur, you can always believe that the situation will get even better.”

However, the decision to stop was made. In retrospect, it was the only right decision, says Kolehmainen.

Kajaani's oldest pizzeria closed its doors.

Now The traditions of Casa Bianca are in foreclosure and up for auction. Kolehmainen does not have very high expectations from the auction.

“Kajaani is not an easy field for restaurants to operate. There are a lot of green card believers here,” says Kolehmainen, referring to the restaurants of the S group.

Casa Bianca's debts don't help the situation either. Payment arrears have accumulated for almost 16,000 euros. Payment arrears will also be inherited by the new owner.

“If someone bought it for, say, 25,000 euros, it wouldn't be a bad price to pay. It could take two years to fight off the debt,” says Kolehmainen.

Casa After Bianca's funeral, Kolehmainen gathered his strength for a while until he found himself as a baker on the other side of the road, Pekka Heikkinen & co. from a bakery-confectionery named after

Hams and other snacks are smoked at home for Christmas.

“After working in the restaurant industry for 22 years, you can't just get rid of cooking.”