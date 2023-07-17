Auctions | The first generation iPhone was auctioned for $190,000

The purchase price of the smartphone model coveted by collectors rose above expectations.

The first generation iPhone from 2007 was auctioned in the United States for $190,000, i.e. around 169,000 euros.

About that tells among others, the news site BBC.

It was a version of the phone with four gigabytes of memory, the sale of which was stopped just two months after the release, as the majority of buyers preferred a version with a larger memory.

The rarity in unopened packaging attracted 28 bids at the LCG Auctions auction. The final sale amount was almost 400 times the original sale price of the phone.

The purchase price of the phone greatly exceeded the price estimates, which were between 50,000 and 100,000 dollars.

First The iPhone went on sale in the United States on June 29, 2007.

The first iPhone model was not sold in Finland at all. Only the next model, the iPhone 3G, was the first Apple phone to enter the Finnish market.

Time magazine named the first iPhone the invention of the year in the year it was released.