Auctions | The baseball legend’s jersey was sold for a record amount

The jersey worn by Babe Ruth in the historic game sold for $24.1 million.

American a baseball legend Babe Ruth’s there was a lot of competition for the jersey at the auction. After a bidding process that lasted for weeks, the price of the jersey was 24.1 million dollars, or about 21.5 million euros.

Thanks to the mega price, Ruth’s jersey, which is decorated with the logo of the baseball club New York Yankees, became the most expensive sports memorabilia auctioned in history.

The jersey in question was worn in a historic game against the Chicago Cubs in 1932. The Yankees won the game and the World Series, which was also Ruth’s last championship.

Until 2022 until now, no piece of sports memorabilia had broken the $10 million mark. Next Mickey Mantle baseball card and basketball size Michael Jordan’s jersey have hurt beyond that limit.