Auctions The 30-euro porcelain bowl found in the market is from 15th-century China – will soon be sold for hundreds of thousands of euros

Last summer, the second Chinese vase was sold for more than eight million euros after being bought for more than a thousand current euros.

Art shop has had another quick winning story when a porcelain bowl bought from market sales in Connecticut, USA, for $ 35, or about $ 30, turned out to be from 15th-century China.

The buyer had a good chase and he sent a photo of the vase to Sotheby’s auction experts who were immediately interested. The vase will be sold on March 17, and the price will rise by at least more than 300,000 euros, says for example Smithsonian Magazine.

Similar more stories have been received in less than a year.

The more spectacular vase once made for the Chinese emperor was sold at the Sotheby’s auction last summer for more than eight million euros. He told about it at the time, for example CNN.

The vase had miraculously remained intact in the bustling apartment of a woman, about 80 years old, for decades.

At the same time, the value had risen considerably, as it was last sold at auction in the 1950s for an amount equivalent to around 1,300 current euros.

Watch the video below about the vase made for the Chinese emperor: