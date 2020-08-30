Auctions Old valuables at Stora Enso’s headquarters sold, Alvar Aalto’s rare shoe racks attracted callers

Saturday On 30 August, old design furniture at Stora Enso’s headquarters was sold in Helsinki.

The auction was offered, for example Alvar Aallon designed desks, lamps and shoe racks.

“Personally, I think the oak shoe racks designed by Aalto were great and rare. I don’t think I’ll ever run into them again, ”says Helander’s CEO and broker at the auction. Mika Sirèn.

The prices of the shoe racks ranged from 420 euros to 750 euros.

Alvar Aalto’s shoe racks are made of oak.

There were a total of 558 items in the auction, of which about 150 items were Artek’s furniture. All items were shouted except for one plaque and gold jewel.

There were 1,500 bidders at their best on Saturday, including those who placed their bids online. The auction lasted a total of seven and a half hours.

Satu Härkönen Stora Enso told HS about its communications earlier this weekthat the furniture for sale has accumulated in the company’s warehouses over the years.

“In 2012, the head office was renovated and the mezzanine floors became open offices. Back then, a lot of furniture had to be put in storage. Some of the furniture is also from the warehouses of our other factories. ”

Stora Enso’s current headquarters were designed by Alvar Aalto and the company has been in a building known as the “sugar piece” for 60 years.

A new head office for Katajanokanlaituri is now being built for the company, and the building designed by Aalto will be vacated for other uses. The new office is scheduled for completion in 2023.

Shoe racks in addition, the luminaires designed by Aalto were of interest. The price of the spotlight designed by Aalto rose to 7,000 euros.

Alvar Aalto’s lamp.

“Finns can find a lot of lamps related to Artek. The furniture designed by Aino and Alvar Aalto is very versatile and not everyone may know that an object is designed by Aalto, ”says Sirèn.

According to Sirèn, today Artek’s furniture is most typically perceived as light wood, although Aalto used a lot of dark wood in the 1930s and 1940s.

“Many cart their old furniture to the cottage. Sometimes it happens that when a place is sold with its furniture, the furniture may be more valuable than the cottage itself. ”

Saturday however, the highest prices in the auction were not called for Artek furniture.

The highest price, EUR 30,000, was paid to a lesser-known Estonian artist, Olev Subbin from the board.

A painting by the Estonian Olev Subb.

Also by chance found on a home visit Tapio Wirkkalan a decent sum was paid for the spiral bowl.

Tapio Wirkkala’s bowl.

“This was a typical story. I visited a couple’s home and noticed a bowl on the windowsill. A flashlight was stored in the bowl. I told the couple not to keep anything there when it comes to a pretty valuable item, ”says Sirèn.

The couple later brought the bowl up for auction and it was auctioned for 19,000 euros.