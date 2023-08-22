from the newsroomi from the newsroom https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/22/2023 – 1:13 pm

Copart, a vehicle auction company, is promoting this week in several Brazilian states nine auctions that will be held in the yards of the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Ceará, Goiás and Pernambuco. Consumers from all over the country will have the opportunity to participate in the online auctions, scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 23rd, in Goiânia (GO) and Osasco (SP), on Thursday, 25th, in Itaquaquecetuba (SP), Fortaleza ( CE) and Recife (PE), and on Friday, 26th, in Betim (MG) and again in Osasco (SP).

One of the highlights of the week is the chance to acquire a BMW 3 Series 2015, valued by the Fipe Table at R$ 106,769. Fans of the brand will also be able to compete for a 2016 BMW 3 Series, valued at R$96,696, and a 2009 BMW X5, valued at R$73,414.

Those looking for adventure cars will be able to bid on vehicles such as the Jeep Compass 2022, valued at R$156,731, and the Land Rover Freelander 2011, with a value of R$68,718.

For travel lovers, the selection includes the Toyota Hilux CD 2022, valued at R$ 197,720, the Toyota Hilux CD 2015, with a value of R$ 112,799, in addition to Fiat models, such as the Fiat Strada 2021 (R$ 86,429) and the Fiat Toro 2020 (R$ 100,428).

How to participate

Copart auctions are available to participants across the country, regardless of where vehicles are stored. Bidding rooms will be open 30 minutes before each session.

To participate, interested parties need to register on the Copart Brasil website and provide documents such as CNH, CPF, RG and proof of residence. Both individuals of legal age (individuals) and companies (legal entities) may participate in events. For more details, visit the link.