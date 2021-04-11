Auctions Leading Beatles researcher for HS: There is nothing unique in the Beatles images for sale in Lempäälä

Beatles images for sale always start a discussion about the origin and value of the images. Beatles press images distributed by the Apple Corps are regularly auctioned, and their value to collectors is difficult to predict. It is still possible that valuable material may be included.

The Beatles the most comprehensive research into the history of the band Mark Lewisohn estimates for Helsingin Sanomat that the Beatles material presented in the Finnish media and auctioned in Lempäälä in the autumn does not seem to be anything unique.

“They are the examples that I have seen, are Apple Corps [The Beatlesin oikeuksia valvova yhtiö] images sent widely and free of charge to the media and intended for use in newspapers and magazines, ”says Lewisohn in his e-mail reply to a question from HS.

“Their value is decided by collectors who are interested in promotional photographs, but the images themselves are not unique because they are already, by definition, copies of archived original images.”

67 Beatles picture auction sales have been reported in the past, for example Evening News, Evening paper and Morning paper and Helsingin sanomat newspaper.

The slides show Apple Corps stamps. Slides were one way to send press photos for the needs of newspapers and magazines.­

Helsingin Sanomat was acquired by the auctioneer of the Auction Room Alex From Sami Background by e-mail, additional copies of more than twenty images to be auctioned, some of which have not previously been seen in the media at the time of this discovery. For example, there are many different setups for The Beatles Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band disc descriptions.

Sighs Sgt. For descriptions of Peppers’s Lonely Hearts Club Band record cover.­

“Same answer,” Lewisohn acknowledges briefly after seeing a selection of these images as well.

The words carry weight, as Lewisohn has authored several books on The Beatles and is currently preparing the largest ever Beatles biography, the first of which, in its most extensive version, more than 1,700 pages, covered members’ family history from 1845 and ended in a breakthrough in 1962. You can read the book HS review behind this link.

The second part is expected in a few years at the earliest. “There is nothing new to say about it. I’m busy and the work will continue, “Lewisohn says.

Apple Images distributed to the Corps press are in the image archives of thousands of journals and will also be auctioned frequently.

Collectors in good condition and less frequently seen may be of great interest to collectors. If the promotional images to be auctioned have a nice background story, the news threshold could be exceeded all the way to the BBC.

This was the case, for example, in 2016, when pictures came to the auction that a fan had received as a teenage girl after knocking on the door of an Apple office during a visit to London. Surprisingly, the security guard opened the door, offered a tour of the studios, and at the end gave them promotional photos and records. A BBC article can be found behind this link.

Interesting Lempäälä’s Sats makes it a discovery story.

According to the background, a Finnish-British couple living in London saw a rubbish bin containing The Beatles material in front of the EMI company’s office in 2001. The man took with him a folder that contained 67 photos of The Beatles from different years.

If the discovery story is true, the folder could be from material that was accidentally thrown away by a Crystal Services cleaning company employee just in 2001. In 2007, in some the media reportedthat record company EMI and Apple Corps filed a lawsuit against Crystal Services. The claim, according to media reports, was as much as $ 1.4 million for the destroyed material, which included, for example, 450 photographs.

Auctioneer Sami Taustila assumes that the images now being auctioned would be precisely part of the images that the cleaner accidentally threw away.

“Yes, it would be good for the wallet if there were originals here, to which those markings made with a pen could be a reference,” Taustila commented to HS. “That if these contain the originals from which those press copies were made.”

The background promises to investigate the matter even further before the images are auctioned.

Helsinki Head of image editing for newspapers Markku Niskanen notes most images as obvious copies.

“Some of the pictures show the Kodak ESD 5071 film mark on the edge of the slide. It was a film specifically designed to reproduce original slides. These were used by all image agencies who wanted to distribute duplicates of the original images. The film is also called Ecktachrome Slide Duplicating Film, or EDS, ”he says.

Niskanen estimates from many images that the original has been on 35 mm film (Kino, or 24×36 millimeters), and these auction duplicates have been filmed on 70 mm film.

“For example Sgt. Pepper’s “Of course, all but one of the record covers are duplicates, but it’s hard to see how any of it could be different,” he estimates.

“A total of seven of the images in this selection are those where the film’s details or perforation do not reveal that it is a duplicate. All the others are duplicates and very likely these seven as well, ”Niskanen estimates.

Even the 70mm film has basically been able to film originals, but it has been rare.

“70mm film was used in photography studios in the UK in the 1960s when it came to photography whose images were to be widely disseminated. Sgt Pepper’s shooting session could have been like that, but those images show the ID of the duplicate movie. Outside of photo studios, shooting with 70mm film has been really rare, even though there were a couple of camera models at the time, such as Combat Graflex and Hasselblad, designed for combat photography, which would have been successful. ”

Of course, let’s still leave a spark of hope: HS has only seen about a third of the material to be auctioned, and even that only in copies. The majority are certainly standard Apple Corps press photos, but they can also have value for collectors as such. And if any of the entire set of 67 images turned out to be original anyway, collectors ’interest would surely grow.

Which in which case, the images evoke emotions and memories in fans of The Beatles. And if you’re not Mark Lewisohn, there are probably some shots included that you haven’t seen before in The Beatles literature and magazine articles.

John Kelly’s single photos of the band members were slipped between The Beatles ’double album, the“ White Double, ”and the original would have value. Here is the box to be auctioned, which HS’s photo editor says, as well as many other images in the range: “You can see directly from the image that the original was shot on 35mm film (Kino or 24x36mm) and that is a repro or duplicate shot on 70mm film . ”­