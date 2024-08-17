Auctions | Indiana Jones’ auctioned hat fetched more than half a million euros

Auctions|A brown felt fedora was sold at auction on Thursday in Los Angeles.

17.8. 23:10

American Harrison Ford’s The hat of the Indiana Jones character he played was sold at auction for 630,000 pounds, or about 571,000 euros, according to, among other things British broadcasting company BBC.

A movie Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) was sold at auction in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The hat is seen on the head of an adventurous archaeologist at the beginning of the film, when Indiana Jones and his companions escape from a falling plane using an inflatable raft.

Hat came up for auction by an American actress by Dean Ferrandini (1945–2023) from a personal collection. Ferrandini was a stand-in for Ford who was seen Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom wearing the same hat in the movie.

The film was the second Indiana Jones film in a row, and served as a sequel to the 1981 Hunters of the Lost Treasure for the movie.

The inside of the hat, made by the London-based hat maker Herbert Johnson, has the initials IJ embroidered in gold.

In the same auction on Thursday, other movie props were sold, such as an actor by Daniel Radcliffe Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban -the lighted magic wand used in the movie and Return of the Jedi – the helmet of the intelligence officer seen in the movie.