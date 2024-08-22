Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Professional League, in cooperation with the international Matchwornshirt company, launched the auction of a replica of the annual awards ceremony of the Professional League for the 2023-2024 season, which is organized by the League annually, to honor the stars and winners in various categories and awards.

The auction is considered one of the external promotional factors for our league, in addition to the financial return that the clubs participating in the auction receive, which is scheduled to be allocated to community and public initiatives.