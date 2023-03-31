Bidding for the painting (101.5 by 61 centimeters) by American painter Oleg Jones starts at $50,000, and the goal is to sell for at least $100,000, Bobby Livingston, executive vice president of RR Auctions in Boston, said on Thursday.

The auction house said that the proceeds from the auction will benefit the Kyiv-based Dmytro Kasyanenko International Charitable Foundation through the US-based “Power of a Dream” foundation, and will be used to purchase medical equipment, tools and medicines for the Ukrainian people.

On this, Livingston said: “The need to fund these agencies is so great that Zelensky took the time to sign this painting amid the enormous pressure his country is facing.”

The painting shows Zelensky’s image against a background of the blue and yellow flag of Ukraine, and several prominent stars in the upper left part of the piece form a heart around the golden triple fork of the nation’s coat of arms.

There are acrylic resin paints sprinkled with glass dust on the painting, giving it a shimmering effect.

The painting is signed in English with the words “Zelinsky, glory to Ukraine,” as it was signed by the painter.

The auction, which ends April 12, includes photos of the Ukrainian president signing the plaque in his office.