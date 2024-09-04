Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/09/2024 – 17:53

São Paulo, 4 – The National Supply Company (Conab) will purchase, through an electronic auction, on Thursday, 5, starting at 9 am, a total of 480.4 thousand kilos of rice seeds from the 2023/24 harvest. According to a statement from the state-owned company, the product will be donated to family farming associations in the Rio Grande do Sul municipalities of Nova Santa Rita, Eldorado do Sul and Viamão. The resources were allocated by the Ministry of Agrarian Development and Family Farming (MDA), which released a budget credit of R$ 2.5 million for the Company to carry out the operation of purchasing seeds for family farming.

The auction will be offered based on eight Public Purchase Notices, available on the Conab website. For the municipality of Nova Santa Rita, the acquisition of 127,500 kg of Epagri 108 type rice seeds is planned, of which 85,000 kg will be delivered to the Capela Settlement, for the benefit of the Nova Santa Rita Agricultural Cooperative (Coopan), and 42,500 kg will be delivered to the Santa Rita de Cássia II Settlement and the receiving entity will be the Sete de Julho Agricultural Cooperative. Two other notices establish the purchase of 12,500 kg of rice seeds type Z SCS 122 Miura for delivery to the Capela Settlement, with Coopan as the receiving entity, and the purchase of 85,000 kg of rice seeds type Irga 409 for delivery to the Santa Rita de Cássia II Settlement, with Cooperativa Agropecuária Sete de Julho as the receiving entity.

For the municipality of Eldorado do Sul, the notices define the purchase of 30,000 kg of early rice seeds BRS précocio Pampa CL for delivery to the Integração Gaúcha Settlement and the receiving entity is the Dezenove de Setembro Association; the purchase of 45,000 kg of certified Irga 431 CL rice seeds, irrigated in natural long fine husk, being 20,000 kg for delivery to the Integração Gaúcha Settlement and 25,000 kg for delivery to the Apolônio de Carvalho Settlement, both with the receiving entity being the Dezenove de Setembro Association; and finally, the purchase of 50,000 kg of certified Irga 424 RI rice seeds, irrigated in natural long fine husk, with delivery to the Apolônio de Carvalho Settlement and the receiving entity being the Dezenove de Setembro Association.

In the two notices intended for the municipality of Viamão, the first indicates the purchase of 35,000 kg of BRS A705 type rice seeds, and the second, the purchase of 95,480 kg of BRS Pampeira type rice seeds with deliveries to the Filhos de Sepé Settlement, and the receiving entity is the Filhos de Sepé Residents Association (AAFISE).