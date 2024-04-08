In Amazon Mexico are found in REMATE Skullcandy Hesh Evo wireless headphones with long-lasting battery that gives an autonomy of 36 hours, microphone, black color, compatible with iPhone, Android and Bluetooth devices, with a 50% off above the original list price of $2,998.99 Mexican pesos, so the headphones remain at an offer price of $1,499 Mexican pesos. These headphones can be purchased at the promotional cost in a cash payment with participating debit and credit cards (in a single issue). The features and payment methods for hearing aids are detailed below.

“It is important that you remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, April 8, could change depending on its validity in Amazon Mexico.”

What are the features of the Skullcandy Hesh Evo wireless headphones with 50% OFF on Amazon Mexico?

– Black color.

– Wireless.

– Connectivity via Bluetooth.

– Battery for up to 36 hours of uninterrupted music.

– Compatible with Android and iPhone.

– Divers of 40 mm.

– Circumaural shape.

– Tile Skillcandy tracking technology when you can't find them.

– Exterior noise isolating fit.

– Hesh Evo Wireless Over-Ear model.

If you want to purchase the Skullcandy Hest Evo black wireless headphones with a 50% DISCOUNT on Amazon give CLICK HERE.





These are the payment methods for the Skullcandy Hesh Evo headphones with a 50% DISCOUNT on Amazon Mexico.

The Skullcandy Hest Evo wireless headphoneswith 36 hours of autonomy, compatible with iPhone and Android, black color, Bluetooth connectivity and integrated microphone are on sale in Amazon Mexico with a special price of $1,499 Mexican pesos (Limited Time). Hearing aids can be purchased at the offer price in cash with debit and credit cards (in one issue). This item does not accept financing payment.

The shipping cost is free, but if you want it to arrive immediately you can subscribe to Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days and enjoy its multiple benefits.

At Debate.com.mx, we share offers and discounts from various online stores. Some of the links in this post may be part of affiliate programs. None of the products mentioned have been suggested by brands or stores and their inclusion is an exclusive decision of our editorial team. Please note that product prices and availability are subject to change without notice.