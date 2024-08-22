From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/22/2024 – 6:00

Zuk, in partnership with Bradesco, will auction 186 properties located in various parts of Brazil. Options will include residential houses and apartments, commercial properties and even land. The auction is scheduled for August 30.

The properties are located in the following areas:

The lowest initial bid will be for a 105 square meter commercial complex located in the center of the capital of Rio de Janeiro, with a value of R$1,950. The property with the highest initial bid is a 4,800 hectare farm in Guaribas (PI), for R$1.8 million.

How auctions work

Real estate auctions often offer opportunities for discounts of 30% or more compared to market prices.

Payment terms vary for this auction depending on each property, with options ranging from a discount for cash payments to financing in up to 48 installments. The opening hours for each property also vary, starting at 11 am. You can check the specific opening hours for the property you want on its page. Find it on the auction page, in this link.

Bids are made online and must be approved by the seller. The buyer with the highest approved bid wins the property. Properties cannot be viewed in advance as most are still occupied.

After the auction, the physical and documentary regularization of the property will be the responsibility of the person who purchased the property. The successful bidder has up to 30 days to make the payment in accordance with the provisions in the notice of the chosen property. If the agreed amount is not paid, the person who made the bid will be subject to a fine and the sale will be cancelled.

Zuk herself advises that those who wish to participate analyze the information about the desired property in advance and determine a maximum payment amount. This amount must be calculated taking into account the 5% fee charged to the auctioneer. This limit will help to avoid excessive and impulsive spending.

To learn more, register on the Zuk portal in this linkregister and read the notice for the desired lot.

SERVICE:

Auction of residential and commercial properties – Banco Itaú

Date and time: 08/30/2024, from 11am

Number of properties: 186

Regions: AC, AL, AM, BA, CE, DF, ES, GO, MA, MS, MT, MG, PA, PB, PE, PR, RJ, RS, SC, SP, SE and TO

Bids: from R$ 1.9 thousand

Location: Online, Zuk’s official website.

Payment terms: Variables according to the batch

Auction page: https://www.portalzuk.com.br/leilao-de-imoveis/v/banco-bradesco/30935