Hans-Joachim Watzke has heard a “competition of Cassandra shouts” in recent weeks when the Bundesliga’s new media contract was discussed in public. The hopes of those affected, the 36 clubs in the first and second leagues, and the expectations of commentators in the press, radio, television and the global internet were obviously quite far apart: the former assumed that the auction of media rights would at least be close would bring the proceeds that are currently available, namely around 1.1 billion euros.