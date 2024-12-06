The forecasts were pessimistic, other leagues suffered losses: But with the new TV deal, the German Football League is actually increasing its total revenue for the next four years. DFL boss Hans-Joachim Watzke celebrates over 1.12 billion per season.

Hans-Joachim Watzke has heard a “competition of Cassandra shouts” in recent weeks when the Bundesliga’s new media contract was discussed in public. The hopes of those affected, the 36 clubs in the first and second leagues, and the expectations of commentators in the press, radio, television and the global internet were obviously quite far apart: the former assumed that the auction of media rights would at least be close would bring the proceeds that are currently available, namely around 1.1 billion euros.