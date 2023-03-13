Genoa – On one side the blue shirts of the major national teams, on the other the home champions. In the second session of thecharity auction of the “Stars in Sport” the protagonists of Sampdoria, Genoa, Spezia and Entella take the field.

The goal is to provide maximum support to Gigi Ghirotti Foundationfor almost 40 years engaged in Genoa in the social and health care of people with incurable diseases who need palliative care, at home and in hospice.

On www.memorabid.com/stellenellosport the special derby between historic rossoblucerchiati captains is renewed. Fabio Quagliarella and Mimmo Criscito: their autographed shirts, once again, will be precious for the cause of Stars in Sport for the benefit of prof. Henriquet and his team of “angels”. Quagliarella, 88 goals scored from 2016 to today, is demonstrating, on several occasions, his attachment to Sampdoria in one of the most difficult moments in its history. Criscito, in his fourth experience under the Lanterna, returned in January to give his contribution for a speedy return to the top flight.

Two stars from Spezia and Virtus Entella are also on the field. There are already 11 goals scored in the 2022/2023 season by M’Bala Nzola: he is an important point of reference for Spezia Calcio, in search of its third consecutive salvation in Serie A.

Even Virtus Entella, in the upper areas of the Serie C classification, participates in the Auction of Stars in Sport with Gaston Ramirez, a man of experience and quality for the midfield. A gem from Turkey: thanks to the collaboration of the collector Piero Picasso, the Adana Demirspor match shirt worn by Mario Balotelli is also up for auction. A particularly happy season for Super Mario, with 33 games featuring 19 goals.

There are also ski stars in this session: the thermal jersey of the US National Ski World Cup 2023, signed by Paula Moltzan, Nina O’Brien, Ava Sunshine and Katie Hensien and a special jersey of the Italian national team participating in the Lake Placid Universiade with the autographs of the medalists Carlotta Maria Clara Marcora, Elisa Fava, Riccardo Lorello, Daniele Di Stefano, Luca Taranzano, Maria Eugenia Boccardi, Luca Compagnoni, Nikolaj Memola together with the Genoese Stefano Cordone and Davide Damanti.

Last days also for the Azzurri memorabilia that opened this 18th edition: from the FIGC they arrived the autographed shirts of the national teams, the male one by Raspadori and the female one with all the autographs of the protagonists. From gymnastics comes the first blue leotard for Asia and Alice D’Amato. Then the national foil shirt. And yet the autographed shirt of Luca Bellini, worn at the Canoe Polo World Championships in France. From the Paralympic world the caps and goggles of two stars of the caliber of Simone Barlaam and Carlotta Gilli. From Fijlkam come the memorabilia of Viviana Bottaro and Nello Maestri (karate) and Maria Centracchio (judo). And then the “winning” volleyball shirts, from Alessandro Michieletto’s gold to Cristina Chirichella’s bronze.

