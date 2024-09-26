Since the early 1960s, 600 works by 180 artists have come into Kasper König’s possession. A selection of 250 paintings, drawings, photographs and sculptures will be available for auction on October 1st and 2nd at the Cologne auction house Van Ham. Some of it was known from presentations in the Thomas Fischer Gallery in Berlin or the Museum Ludwig in Cologne; We had heard repeatedly that there could be no question of a collection because the exhibition organizer, who recently died and its owner, never systematically collected.