





The government of São Paulo published a new public notice for the concession of the northern section of the Mário Covas Rodoanel, after the auction was postponed in April this year due to the “economic crisis”. The event is scheduled for January 12, 2023, at the B3 headquarters. The planned investment is R$ 3.4 billion, with R$ 2 billion for the execution of the remaining works.

The concession will allow for the resumption of works on the stretch of the ring road, which have been stopped since 2018. Around R$ 1.8 billion will be allocated to the operation and maintenance of the stretch throughout the 31-year contract period.

The auction scheduled for April was suspended by the government due to the uncertainties generated by the macroeconomic scenario and the high prices of inputs. “In recent months, technical teams have worked on improving the design of the public notice to make the concession more attractive and provide more guarantees and security to investors, without adding unnecessary expenses, favoring the public interest of the project”, states in a note to Artesp, state regulatory agency.

With the suspension of the auction, the parameters for the concession were updated. The base date of the feasibility study was revised from September 2021 to March 2022. As announced, there were adjustments to some points of the public notice in order to increase its competitiveness and attractiveness, in addition to mitigating risks. In this process, the technicians were advised by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), an arm of the World Bank.

In the new public notice, there was an increase in the deadlines for preparing the proposal (which went from 90 to 150 days) and pre-construction (which went from six months to 12 months). According to Artesp, mechanisms referring to hidden defects in the works and the methodology for evaluating the current situation of the stretch were also changed.

“We carried out a thorough review of the public notice in order to improve the model in light of the current economic scenario and, with that, conclude the bidding process for the resumption of the works”, says the state secretary of Logistics and Transport, João Octaviano Machado Neto.

The northern section of the Rodoanel will be 44 kilometers long on the main axis, with 3 or 4 lanes in each direction and seven double tunnels. With the conclusion of the works, the Rodoanel will be 177 kilometers long. The expectation of the government of São Paulo is that the completion of the stretch will reduce the circulation of 18 thousand trucks per day in the capital, with more speed to cross the metropolitan region in access to Santos, in addition to the generation of more than 15 thousand jobs.

“Our expectation is to attract national and international investors and, for that, we work on a model with innovative contractual mechanisms to guarantee legal certainty for investors”, says the secretary of Projects and Strategic Actions of the government, Rodrigo Maia.







