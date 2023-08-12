Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/11/2023 – 21:04

Four port terminals in two states, Alagoas and Ceará, went to auction this Friday (11), resulting in R$ 208 million in grants. A fifth terminal, in Porto Alegre, would be auctioned, but the competition was suspended due to lack of proposals.

The auction, which took place on the B3 (Brazilian stock exchange), in São Paulo, will result in investments of R$ 108 million over the next 25 years. According to the public notice, the proposals with the highest grant value were chosen for the signing of a lease agreement for public area and infrastructure within ports.

At the port of Maceió, three terminals dedicated to the movement and storage of liquid bulk, such as crude oil and fuel, were auctioned. The MAC 11A terminal was sold for BRL 41 million in a grant by Origin Energia Canoas, with a premium of 171.22% over the minimum amount of BRL 15.1 million in the public notice. The winner will have to invest 46.5 million over 25 years.

The Vibra Energia group won the dispute for the MAC 11 terminal, with an offer of BRL 60 million in grant. The announcement established the symbolic amount of R$ 1. The company should invest R$ 21 million also in 25 years.

The MAC 12 terminal was purchased for R$ 107 million in a grant by the Ipiranga Group, which will have to invest R$ 37.6 million for the same period.

In the Port of Mucuripe (CE), a terminal dedicated to the movement of passengers and entertainment activities was auctioned. The winner was Aba Infraestrutura e Logística, which offered R$ 100,000 in grants and should invest R$ 3.2 million over the same period of 25 years.

Built for the 2014 World Cup within the Growth Acceleration Program (PAC), the terminal in Ceará allows for the operation of cruise ships and the holding of events within the area.