For twelve bottles of Vosne-Romanée Cros-Parantoux from 1999, from grapes from his favorite plot, 561,000 Swiss francs, including costs, were paid, more than half a million euros. The auction house Baghera Wines had expected 2 to 3 tons. Six magnums of the same provenance as the bestseller but from 2001 were hammered out at 450,000 francs, also well above the estimated price.