For twelve bottles of Vosne-Romanée Cros-Parantoux from 1999, from grapes from his favorite plot, 561,000 Swiss francs, including costs, were paid, more than half a million euros. The auction house Baghera Wines had expected 2 to 3 tons. Six magnums of the same provenance as the bestseller but from 2001 were hammered out at 450,000 francs, also well above the estimated price.
A lot of three magnums from the Domaine Armand Rousseau, Chambertin from 1959 provided a huge surprise. Someone paid 365,000 euros for it. It had been estimated at 40,000 to 80,000 euros.
