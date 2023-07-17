Two cars belonging to criminals Willem Holleeder and Dino S. have raised almost 30,000 euros in an online auction. The money is intended for a good cause. The seller of the cars Darcy Hoogenhout is ‘very satisfied with the proceeds’.

The 2003 Volkswagen Passat W8 Protection ‘Security’, once owned by Willem Holleeder, raised the largest amount with 18,000 euros. Dino S.’s former car, a 1999 BMW 540i Protection, raised 11,000 euros. The auction costs that the buyer pays also benefit the charity, says Hoogenhout.

The money goes to the Young People Foundation. The aim of which is to offer activities to vulnerable young people from Amsterdam Southeast ‘to offer a chance for a meaningful existence in society’, according to the website.

Turn something negative into positive

Hoogenhout, a garage owner from Katwijk, came across the cars in Latvia when he was looking for special Porsches. After some detective work, it turned out to be indeed the former cars of the two known criminals, who are both serving a life sentence. Hoogenhout thinks it's great that these criminal cars are now being used for charity. "I wanted to turn something negative into something positive." He wants to visit the foundation as soon as possible with a large check to hand over the money.

Until Sunday evening it was possible to bid on the two cars via auction site Catawiki. Earlier, Hoogenhout opposed NH News know not to be afraid that both cars will go back into the criminal circuit after the auction. “I think these cars will end up in a collection. And then from someone who collects cars with a story. And that can range from Elvis Presley’s car to that of a well-known top criminal.”

It is not known who ultimately bought the cars.