Freitas Leiloeiro holds an online auction of vehicles in the State of São Paulo, this Tuesday (5), at 10 am.

There are 164 lots, which include cars, motorcycles, trucks and vans. There are zero km, semi-new, damaged and scrap models.

One of the highlights is a Kombi (2013/2014), with a current bid of R$ 26 thousand.

There is a Nissan Frontier ATK X4 (2021) zero km diesel pickup. The current bid is R$156 thousand.

To place bids, just access the auctioneer’s website, in this link.

