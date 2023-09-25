LFor a long time in France, Gérard Depardieu’s dissolute life was apologetically dismissed as a series of petty crimes. He often went a little too far with the traffic accidents he caused while drunk, the way he let himself go, or the reckless behavior on set. Nevertheless, they sympathetically stuck memory aids in his field of vision, let him prompt his text through earphones and ducked his temper tantrums. He was just too brilliant an actor. He also had the ability to flip the switch and show this other side that was just as much his own: full of charm, humor and sensitivity.

Depardieu’s name guaranteed success, whether in the cinema, television or on stage. In films by Bertrand Blier, then by François Truffaut – “The Last Metro” alongside Catherine Deneuve, “The Woman Next Door” with Fanny Ardant – in French roles monstres sacrés like Georges Danton, Cyrano de Bergerac, Auguste Rodin, but also as Obelix, Depardieu remains unforgettable. Nevertheless, with the tax evasion to Belgium, the Russian citizenship and embrace of Vladimir Putin, the Dubai passport and finally the rape complaint by actress Charlotte Arnould, Depardieu gradually became lonelier. Last July, thirteen actresses accused him of sexual assault during filming in the online newspaper “Mediapart”. “It’s over with him,” Le Monde quotes Depardieu’s former agent Jean-Louis Livi as saying.

Playing Rodin sparked his interest in sculpture

So the auction of the actor’s art collection, which is hardly known to the public, becomes the swan song of a once admired national hero, the street boy and petty criminal from Châteauroux, who had managed to fight his way out of illiteracy and social misery into the brightest spotlight. On September 26th and 27th, the Ader auction house will be auctioning off 229 lots of sculptures, paintings and works on paper, primarily from the 20th century, at the Drouot.









Gérard Depardieu’s art collection goes to auction in Paris



Depardieu’s collection reflects the artistic sunny side of the actor, the empathetic heart in the mighty man. He bought intuitively and spontaneously, sometimes fascinated by a single work, sometimes by an artist, so that he acquired entire groups of works. Through his role as Auguste Rodin in the film “Camille Claudel,” Depardieu developed a passion for sculpture. First and foremost is Germaine Richier’s stunning “L’homme qui marche”, which the French sculptor contrasted with the master Rodin and his bronze figure of the same name from 1907 in 1945. Richier’s hesitant person emerges from the rubble of a world war, his head is battered, his body seems to be riddled with doubt. The 138 centimeter high bronze cast, the top lot in the collection, is estimated at 500,000 to 800,000 euros. Three smaller, late bronze casts by Rodin are listed, including “Paolo et Francesca” (estimate 50,000 to 80,000 euros). On a trip to Senegal, Depardieu discovered the sculptor Ousmane Sow and bought his impressive bronze sculpture “La danseuse aux cheveux courts”, which is going up for auction with an estimate of 60,000 to 80,000 euros. Dramatic postures obviously fascinate the actor.







Heaps of them leaned against the walls

Depardieu surrounded himself with the works; he brought his favorites together in the immense studio salon of his city palace in the 6th arrondissement of Paris; The ten bedrooms were also well equipped. Art should be able to change places, which is why he did not hang paintings and works on paper, but rather leaned them, often in stacks, against the walls. Figuration and abstraction are balanced. The earliest painting is likely to be an undated Bouquet of Flowers by Odilon Redon (50,000/80,000 euros), while the most recent works are by the Azerbaijani painter Maryam Alakbarli (16 paintings with estimates up to 6,000 euros).

The collection also shows a preference for lyrical abstraction of the post-war period with works by Hans Hartung, André Lanskoy, Gérard Schneider and Olivier Debré. Four works by Alexander Calder are listed, including an energetic gouache from 1974 entitled “Sun shine” (60,000/80,000). Eugène Leroy’s expressive painting gestures, sometimes bordering on abstraction, impressed Depardieu so much that he bought 31 works in one fell swoop, which are expected to sell for between 400 euros (for etchings) and 120,000 euros. Henri Michaux is also one of the actor’s favorites. It brought together 19 ink drawings by the Belgian-French poet and painter, who experimented with mescaline for his calligraphic sheets (between 2,000 and 30,000 euros).

Gérard Depardieu has maneuvered himself into loneliness. His tour with Chansons by Barbara is currently being interrupted by demonstrations or dates are being cancelled. So it remains questionable whether the star bonus will work in the Depardieu case and whether the auction can bring in more than the market value estimate of three to five million euros.