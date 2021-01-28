B.Before bidding on lot number fifteen, the auctioneer takes a sip of water as a precaution. Sotheby’s in New York provided the 58.7 by 39.4 centimeter board with the expectation of “more than eighty million dollars”. It is about one of the few portraits that are firmly ascribed to Sandro Botticelli: the “Portrait of a Young Man with a Medallion”, according to experts painted around 1480, in tempera on poplar wood. The beautiful young man, who looks at the viewer in three-quarter profile with cheerful serenity, has long distances behind him. From Florence he first moved into British and then American private property, from where he was allowed to go on excursions to exhibitions such as the Botticelli show at the Städel in Frankfurt. Now it comes to the market for old masters, where breathtaking things like the sale of Leonardo’s “Salvator Mundi” (slammed in 2017 for $ 400 million in 2017 at Christie’s in New York) are compared with that of stars from pop and fashion Business on Instagram cultivated new enthusiasm for the renaissance and baroque crosses. One would think that these are perfect conditions for at least a small sensation.

Four minutes to the hammer

But it turns out differently. Perhaps the fact that the second top lot of the live streamed auction “Master Paintings & Sculpture I” in New York had been withdrawn was not a good omen: Rembrandt’s small-format panel painting from a private American collection showing “Abraham and the Angels” , valued at twenty to thirty million dollars, was not included.



Withdrawn: Rembrandt's painting "Abraham and the Angels" in the hands of a Sotheby's employee.

When the Botticelli portrait is presented to the auction after a good half hour, everything goes very quickly. Called up at seventy million dollars, a transatlantic skirmish unfolds within seconds between the Sotheby’s experts from New York and London. The painting jumps to 78 million in New York and lands immediately afterwards for eighty million dollars in London. Scarcely four minutes have passed when the hammer falls. With a premium, the unnamed buyer pays around $ 92.2 million. On the phone for him was Liija Sitnika, the auction house representative for Russia.

With this, the portrait at least secures the place of the most expensive old master ever auctioned at Sotheby’s and a position in the top ten in this segment at auctions overall. But you probably hoped for more.