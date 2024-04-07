The department store of clothing and accessories for the whole family not only seeks to be on the fashion trend, but also wants all its customers to come so they can save and renovate their home without affecting their pocketbooks. That is why we present you an irresistible offer: a great auction off a Sofantastic Boxsofa Santino linen sofa bed that is half price.

This sofa bed, which initially has a price of $15,990, can now be yours for only $6,990. Plus, when you pay by card, you can get it for months without interest. What are you waiting for to have a comfortable sofa bed in your home? If you want to order it online it will not have an extra cost because the Suburbia company highlights the offer free shipping nationwide.

What are their characteristics?

⦿ Its elegant and modern design makes it a versatile piece of furniture that adapts to any decoration style.

⦿ Its arms have drop-down cushions that can completely change its appearance and also function as perfect pillows when converted into a bed.

⦿ It has a smart assembly system that will allow you to assemble your sofa in less than 5 minutes, and everything comes in a large box, which significantly improves your shopping experience.

Specifications:

⦿ 3-position sofa bed: straight, inclined backrest and single bed.

⦿ Made with high quality soft linen fabric, fresh and easy to clean.

⦿ Pine wood structure and high-density foam for greater comfort.

⦿ Cushions filled with delcron that provide softness and comfort.

⦿ Intelligent assembly system without tools, in less than 5 minutes!

⦿ Access via QR to our customer service platform for a hassle-free purchasing experience.

⦿ Guaranteed packing experience.